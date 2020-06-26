Elizabeth Galewski : The president’s jokes reveal his vulnerabilities

It’s important to notice when an arguer claims that the opposition’s stance isn’t relevant or important, because this means their own position is vulnerable. They have been driven so far into a corner that they can’t control the terms, the facts are against them, and they can’t hope to shift the debate through redefinition. They have recourse to little else.

I suspect the president and his administration use the “he was just joking” stance as an even thinner branch to stand on, however. This would mean that they only trot it out under certain conditions: when they themselves realize that the facts do not favor them, they can’t change the key terms, the definitions of those terms can’t be redefined, and they can’t even argue that the issue is irrelevant or less important than it seems. This would make it a last-ditch tactic for when he has said something utterly indefensible. It appears to function as a way to repudiate the president’s statements while simultaneously preserving his face and humiliating those who don’t belong to his tribe. So far, it seems to have served to stop further inquiry into the matter; few journalists have asked the spokesperson to explain the joke so we can all have a good laugh together.