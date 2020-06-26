Elizabeth Galewski : The president’s jokes reveal his vulnerabilities

President Trump famously announced that he asked officials to slow testing for COVID-19 during his recent rally in Tulsa. The administration’s inability to defend this claim quickly became clear, as White House trade adviser Peter Navarro asserted that the president’s comment was “tongue in cheek” on CNN Sunday. On Monday, the administration’s press secretary repeated this defense, stating that Trump had been speaking “in jest.”
As I write this, it’s still unclear whether or not the president was joking. On Monday, he told the Christian Broadcasting Network that the comment was “semi-tongue-in-cheek,” whatever that means. Asked about the same comment on Tuesday, he said flatly, “I don’t kid.” As a scholar of rhetoric, it doesn’t really matter to me whether or not the president was joking. Instead, I want Americans to start recognizing that when the president or his proxies claim that he was just joking, it’s a red flag that his remarks can’t actually be defended.
As an instructor of rhetoric at the college level, I commonly teach my students how to recognize the kind of stance that arguers take, since this can indicate how weak their position is. Savvy arguers will try to control the terms of a debate and present facts that back up their position. That is the strongest kind of stance. When arguers find that they must accept the opposition’s terms or the facts are against them, however, they might fall back to the weaker position of trying to redefine the definitions of those terms. If they must accept the opposition’s terms, facts and definitions, then they can fall back to the even shakier position of trying to convince people that the issue isn’t relevant, or that it’s less important than it seems. (A real world example of this would be when Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort maintained in 2016 that the controversy about Melania Trump’s plagiarism of Michelle Obama’s speech was “not meaningful at all,” since it was her underlying sentiments about her husband that counted.)
It’s important to notice when an arguer claims that the opposition’s stance isn’t relevant or important, because this means their own position is vulnerable. They have been driven so far into a corner that they can’t control the terms, the facts are against them, and they can’t hope to shift the debate through redefinition. They have recourse to little else.
I suspect the president and his administration use the “he was just joking” stance as an even thinner branch to stand on, however. This would mean that they only trot it out under certain conditions: when they themselves realize that the facts do not favor them, they can’t change the key terms, the definitions of those terms can’t be redefined, and they can’t even argue that the issue is irrelevant or less important than it seems. This would make it a last-ditch tactic for when he has said something utterly indefensible. It appears to function as a way to repudiate the president’s statements while simultaneously preserving his face and humiliating those who don’t belong to his tribe. So far, it seems to have served to stop further inquiry into the matter; few journalists have asked the spokesperson to explain the joke so we can all have a good laugh together.
Americans should perk their ears up every time the president or one of his proxies claims that he was joking. When this happens, we should ask themselves: if this is a joke, then does that mean the president thinks this situation is funny? Is it in good taste for the president to joke at a time like this or in a situation like this? Is “owning the libs” really the most advantageous thing for a president to be doing right now? Do we really need a funny president? How funny is this comedic material, anyway? Could the meaning of this “joke” actually be that the president said something indefensible and has been cornered in a particularly vulnerable position?
The claim that the president was joking shouldn’t end the conversation. Rather, it should signal the beginning of a new one. Reporters would be well advised to ask more follow up questions when this shady defense pops up: Could you please explain the joke? Could you point us toward a few people who thought the joke was funny and would be willing to go on record explaining why this is a laughing matter? If the president was just joking, then what sincere message would he deliver to Americans for those of us who would like to understand his actual position?
This man wants Americans to re-elect him so that he can rule over our country for another four years. Surely it’s not too much to ask for him to let Americans in on the joke.
Elizabeth Galewski teaches rhetoric at Madison College, where the student body named her Teacher of the Year in 2016.
