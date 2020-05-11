Elizabeth Galewski: No one should have to risk their life to pay the bills

President Trump chose not to do this. Instead, he denied the reality of the virus, minimized the threat, cultivated Americans’ confusion, pitted various states against each other and bumbled the federal response. In short, he allowed the pathogen to enter, allowed it to spread, allowed it to take hold, allowed it to reap lives and allowed it not only to burgeon but also to swell, becoming the top cause of American deaths.

Each day that passed presented a new opportunity to intervene. He took none of them. If safer-at-home orders became necessary, it was because the president’s incompetence, indecisiveness and poor judgment made them necessary. If governors like Andrew Cuomo made any error, it was respectfully waiting on the president for too long, expecting him to demonstrate leadership skills that he manifestly lacks.

We must not allow this kind of spin to fog our minds. Republican politicians don’t want us to imagine a future in which ordinary Americans can both pay their bills and protect their families. They intend to force millions of Americans to take up their workstations before it is safe or responsible to do so. Since Republicans control the federal government, they will likely get their way. In addition to blocking meaningful reform, I expect them to throttle discussion of it as much as they can.