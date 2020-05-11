Elizabeth Galewski: No one should have to risk their life to pay the bills

No one should have to risk their life to pay the bills.
This simple idea seems especially salient now that European nations are demonstrating the effectiveness of programs that protect ordinary citizens. France and Denmark, for instance, pay companies that have been blindsided by COVID-19 to keep their workers employed instead of laying them off. Spain is implementing a permanent basic income for those who stand at the edge of a financial cliff. These governments have made it possible for their people to stop worrying about money and focus on their families’ health and safety.
Since the United States has become the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, our government should adopt similar legislation. The only way we are going to get through this disease with a minimum of death, suffering and financial loss is by pulling each other over the rough spots.
This humane solution presents a problem for Republican politicians, however. As a scholar of rhetoric, I almost feel sorry for them. Somehow they must not only distract Americans from these life-preservers bobbing in front of our noses, but also force us to walk back into unsafe workplaces for historically low or stagnated wages. Meanwhile, they must deflect blame from themselves and their corporate donors, convincing us instead that the governors who would protect us are actually the villains of this piece. They must do all this in simple language that even a sixth grader would understand.
You would think this would be a tall order, and few would fall for it. So did I, until I encountered the following meme on Facebook: “For the record… Trump did not shut down your state and kill your economy. Your Governor did.”
Let’s dissect this brilliant piece of manipulation. First of all, the use of the verb “kill” is inaccurate and deceptive here. The economy might be in recession. It might even be sliding toward depression. But it is not dead.
There’s a strategic reason why Republican spin doctors would select this provocative verb, however. It enables them to associate death and dying with the preventative actions taken by the governors, rather than with the death and dying taking place in hospitals and, when those hospitals have overflowed, in people’ own homes. By implication, they also associate life and living with the resumption of cash flow into the usual plump pockets. This is a classic Orwellian reversal in which the saviors are recast as the monsters; the machine, as the helpless victim.
Notice, too, that this spin gives up its game in the first three words: “Don’t blame Trump.” Nonsense! We can certainly blame Trump. If Republican strategists can twist the truth into a pretzel, reasonable people can repeat actual facts. Historically, some communities have avoided economic suffering more than others by quickly taking preventative measures in response to epidemics. The disease lands more lightly there, and those places rebound quicker. New Zealand may well be a current case in point.
President Trump chose not to do this. Instead, he denied the reality of the virus, minimized the threat, cultivated Americans’ confusion, pitted various states against each other and bumbled the federal response. In short, he allowed the pathogen to enter, allowed it to spread, allowed it to take hold, allowed it to reap lives and allowed it not only to burgeon but also to swell, becoming the top cause of American deaths.
Each day that passed presented a new opportunity to intervene. He took none of them. If safer-at-home orders became necessary, it was because the president’s incompetence, indecisiveness and poor judgment made them necessary. If governors like Andrew Cuomo made any error, it was respectfully waiting on the president for too long, expecting him to demonstrate leadership skills that he manifestly lacks.
We must not allow this kind of spin to fog our minds. Republican politicians don’t want us to imagine a future in which ordinary Americans can both pay their bills and protect their families. They intend to force millions of Americans to take up their workstations before it is safe or responsible to do so. Since Republicans control the federal government, they will likely get their way. In addition to blocking meaningful reform, I expect them to throttle discussion of it as much as they can.
For now, we Americans must bear witness to the needless pain, ruin, illness and death that Republican policies continue to unleash across the nation. In November, however, we voters must hold them accountable and throw them out of office. Only then will real recovery — both economic and medical — begin.
Elizabeth Galewski teaches rhetoric at Madison Area Technical College, where the student body named her Teacher of the Year in 2016.
