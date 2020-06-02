Elizabeth Galewski: How Trump plays all sides

President Trump has repeatedly made statements on record with every appearance of sincerity, only to claim later that he was just joking. His supposedly sarcastic comments about injecting disinfectant as a cure for COVID-19 present a recent example. The president of the United States, therefore, is potentially being ironic at any given time.
As a scholar of rhetoric in general and a specialist in irony in particular, I find this alarming. While all Americans should guard against irony’s dangers during this time of historic challenges, it seems particularly important for the president’s followers to start doing so. Considering how this rhetorical strategy functions, they are perhaps most at risk.
Irony is an identity strategy that allows a speaker to divide the audience into competing tribes and communicate multiple messages at once. One can think of it as “doublespeak.” Renowned rhetoric scholar Kenneth Burke’s classic formulation of irony goes like this: “What goes forth as A returns as non-A.” In other words, the words the speaker utters (what goes forth as A) communicate what he does not mean (returns as non-A).
Speakers can use this powerful tool to create a private club of those who “get” the joke and trade coded messages with its members. This in-group revels in their status, making fun of the target and owning everyone who isn’t “in” on it.
At the same time, ironists can create uncertainty in the minds of the out-group. Not being initiated, these interlocuters don’t know how to take the statements, so they can interpret them in multiple ways. To the extent they believe the speaker is being sincere, they might think he is stupid or crazy. To the extent they suspect he is being ironic, however, they may feel a certain unease. If the rhetor doesn’t mean what he says, then what does he mean, instead? These audience members can develop theories, but they don’t know for sure. Irony doesn’t explain the speaker’s ultimate true message. Burke’s formulation is not “What goes forth as A returns as B,” after all.
While irony can throw an audience’s previous beliefs into doubt, it doesn’t instruct them about what they should do next. As such, a speaker can strand the out-group in a limbo of self-doubt. When I first heard that the president said he had been taking hydroxychloroquine for weeks, for instance, I wondered whether he really meant it or if this was another joke. Interpreting the president’s comments can feel like standing on quicksand. He can yank the ground out from under us at any moment. The out-group’s persistent uncertainty and inability to figure out what the potential joker means is one of the reasons Hegel described irony as “absolute negative infinity” and called it evil.
This might be bad enough, but our president also sows confusion by saying one thing in public statements — supporting restrictions to stem the virus’s spread, for instance — and then tweeting a contradictory message shortly afterwards – e.g. his calls to “liberate” various states. Add to this his lengthy track record of asserting things that are not true.
Meanwhile, the president has groomed his supporters to perceive him as a renegade trickster whose speech contains secret messages. Indeed, Trump’s ability to get a rise out of liberals is one of the things many of his supporters love about him. We might call him their Troller in Chief.
This clubby arrogance is actually hubris, however. One of the problems that can develop for an ironist is groupthink. Members of the in-group become so addicted to irony’s warm feelings of belonging that they neglect to weigh decisions and select the most advantageous options. As a result, they can make poor choices with negative outcomes, such as, say, rushing into Wisconsin bars with no social distancing nor protective masks, thereby exposing themselves and others to COVID-19. This is arguably a worse fate than being the butt of a bully’s joke.
Having recourse to irony enables the president to play all sides — including his followers. If the day ever dawns that they regret their behavior, the president has already insulated himself from blame. He can point to the words of caution he read so unconvincingly during his coronavirus task force briefings in March and April. This time, he might decide, he wasn’t joking.
Clear, consistent, and trustworthy communication from leaders saves lives during a public health crisis. A president whose word cannot be relied on leaves a lacuna where leadership should be. While Trump’s tendency to joke might be funny to some, his supporters would be wise to consider the possibility that he’s not just playing the liberals.
He’s playing them, too.
Elizabeth Galewski teaches rhetoric at Madison Area Technical College in Wisconsin, where the student body named her Teacher of the Year in 2016.
