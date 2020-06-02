Elizabeth Galewski: How Trump plays all sides

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

At the same time, ironists can create uncertainty in the minds of the out-group. Not being initiated, these interlocuters don’t know how to take the statements, so they can interpret them in multiple ways. To the extent they believe the speaker is being sincere, they might think he is stupid or crazy. To the extent they suspect he is being ironic, however, they may feel a certain unease. If the rhetor doesn’t mean what he says, then what does he mean, instead? These audience members can develop theories, but they don’t know for sure. Irony doesn’t explain the speaker’s ultimate true message. Burke’s formulation is not “What goes forth as A returns as B,” after all.

While irony can throw an audience’s previous beliefs into doubt, it doesn’t instruct them about what they should do next. As such, a speaker can strand the out-group in a limbo of self-doubt. When I first heard that the president said he had been taking hydroxychloroquine for weeks, for instance, I wondered whether he really meant it or if this was another joke. Interpreting the president’s comments can feel like standing on quicksand. He can yank the ground out from under us at any moment. The out-group’s persistent uncertainty and inability to figure out what the potential joker means is one of the reasons Hegel described irony as “absolute negative infinity” and called it evil.