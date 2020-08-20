Elizabeth Galewski: How to argue with coronavirus deniers

When COVID-19 engulfed Italy, I believed America would learn from the Italians’ suffering. There could be no justification for such pain — doctors’ triage decisions consigning some to death while others died at home, not even trying to receive care. But at least Italy had warned the rest of the world.
It wasn’t enough. Many Americans thought the same thing couldn’t happen here.
When COVID-19 engulfed New York City, I believed the rest of the country would learn from New Yorkers’ suffering. There could be no justification for such pain. But at least New York had warned the rest of the country.
It wasn’t enough. Many thought the same thing couldn’t happen in Republican areas.
When COVID-19 engulfed Arizona, Texas and Florida, I believed the doubters would finally learn. Who could ignore so many object lessons in agony?
But apparently it still isn’t enough. More than five months into this battle against COVID-19, I still try to convince friends and family to respect this pathogen, heed experts’ advice, and take proper precautions, such as wearing masks. In return, I encounter belligerence, ignorance and conspiracy theories.
As a scholar of rhetoric, I study and teach college students how to persuade others. I have therefore been interested in the new cottage industry that explains how to speak to coronavirus deniers. Among other things, these pieces instruct us to use “we” statements instead of “I,” and remind people that their behavior could have a deadly impact on others. In my experience, these strategies don’t always work and can be counterproductive, draining the arguer of energy.
According to rhetorical theory, it’s not always possible to persuade people. Indeed, an arguer can only hope to convince others during particular times. I wish there was some silver bullet I could tell you about, some magic language that, once uttered, would convert those who believe COVID-19 is a hoax. Instead, I’d like to encourage you to guard your tongue, observe your target audience, and wait for one of these persuadable moments before speaking.
In the discipline of rhetoric, these windows of opportunity are named kairos after an ancient Greek term for a special experience of time. Importantly, one can spot a kairos due to its specific characteristics. During a kairos, audience members’ emotions are changing, or they are feeling uncertain. They usually appear during emergencies, crises or controversies, times when not only outcomes are unclear, but also the basic facts about what’s going on.
I teach my students to prepare their cases in advance and then wait, patient but vigilant, for a kairos to appear. Only when the audience signals doubt or changing emotions does their argument become timely. Only then should they try to deploy it.
This spring, the United States went through a kairos. As a nation, we were uncertain what was going on with this novel coronavirus. While the situation remained inchoate, Americans looked for guidance. Our leaders had a brief window of time to point the nation in the right direction. During this kairos, the public could have been educated to follow the advice of public health officials. Granted, these experts themselves didn’t have a complete understanding of COVID-19. They still don’t. But clear, consistent messaging from our leaders would have prepared us to listen to scientific advice even as it evolved.
This is not what happened. Instead, President Trump claimed COVID-19 was a hoax and downplayed its severity. He delivered mixed messages and unleashed “jokes” not even his staff could interpret with certainty. For the longest time, he didn’t wear a mask. Then he did, but only for a photo op or two, a move his base easily dismissed as “playing politics.” Following their leader, Republican politicians at all levels fortified their ideological position in defiance of reality and further muddied public discourse with nonsense.
Therefore, if you are having trouble persuading your friends and family to behave responsibly and are failing, please do not take it personally. It’s not because you’re doing it wrong. It’s not because you’re missing some savvier, more effective way to argue. The simple truth is that America’s kairos has ended. The Republican politicians who control our national government squandered their chance to address this crisis effectively. The tribes have been formed, and they each already believe what they believe about COVID-19.
Here’s what we can do now: Stop arguing with those we care about. Guard our energy. Build our savviest, most effective case and wait, patient and vigilant, watching for the next kairos to appear. Some future event — be it national, regional, or personal — could shake their complacency. They could experience a moment of doubt. That’s when we must spot the opportunity, seize it, and open our mouths to speak.
Elizabeth Galewski teaches rhetoric at Madison Area Technical College, where the student body named her Teacher of the Year in 2016.
