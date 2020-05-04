Elizabeth Galewski: Death is not a part of life

Up and down, black and white, life and death — these are pairs of opposites. Strangely, at a time when COVID-19 is illustrating the difference between life and death in dramatic fashion, some Republicans seek to confuse this reality. As a scholar of rhetoric, I find their language manipulative. We must call this illogic out for what it is.
What does “life” mean to you? To me, life is being. It is the animation of the spirit within. It is presence.
What does “death” mean to you? To me, death is the termination of being, the stilling of spirit. It is absence.
Yet Republican politicians have begun using the term “life” in a broad, loose way in order to justify reopening the economy, a move that would imperil human survival. For instance, President Trump recently defended anti-lockdown protesters by saying, “Their life was taken away from them.” Since they are not dead, the words “livelihoods” or “usual routines” would have been more appropriate. Similarly, the mayor of Las Vegas accused CNN’s Anderson Cooper of “talking about the disease” while she was “talking about life and living.” What she was really talking about was reopening large venues despite the risk.
Perhaps the first deceptive attempt to redefine the kind of “life” at stake during this pandemic appeared in U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s recent op-ed: “Every premature death is a tragedy, but death is an unavoidable part of life. More than 2.8 million die each year — nearly 7,700 a day. The 2017-18 flu season was exceptionally bad, with 61,000 deaths attributed to it.”
If we were to articulate what “life” means in this context, then we would say something more like “the human condition.” Yes, death is an unavoidable part of the human condition. But that doesn’t mean that we should embrace death the way we embrace life. It also doesn’t mean that we should resign ourselves to incurring more avoidable deaths due to this pathogen.
Some might protest that I’m making too much of his word choice. “That’s life” is a common phrase, after all, and it roughly means “that’s the human condition.”
But there are consequences to choosing one term over another. The phrase “the human condition” has negative connotations. It reminds us of our weaknesses and limitations, encapsulating those things we naturally strive to overcome. The word “life,” on the other hand, has positive connotations. We use it to name that which is most precious on this planet.
By using the word “life,” Johnson mobilizes a euphemism — an attractive word that masks his harsh message in order to soften readers’ reactions. Saying “death is a part of life” has a soporific effect that obscures reality. Specifically, his Orwellian reasoning removes the distinction between life and its opposite. Having lulled our senses, he then reports the number of deaths in general and from the flu in particular, insinuating that fatalities from COVID-19 are low and normal. (They are not.)
In the discipline of rhetoric, we scholars have a name for this strategy. We call it “argumentative definition.” Basically, the idea is that persuaders define key terms in such a way that the audience is steered toward the arguers’ preferred conclusion. I teach my students to ask themselves two questions before deciding whether to accept a given argumentative definition.
First, is this definition standard? If an arguer cooked up a novel definition for the term special for the occasion, then you shouldn’t accept it.
Let’s apply this test to the current example. Look up “life” in the dictionary, and you’ll find definitions about existence, vitality, and the period between birth and death. Ask your friends and family to define “life,” and they’ll probably say similar things. If someone doesn’t understand the difference between the precious breath of actual life and the diminished version implied in “that’s life,” then they deserve our pity.
Second, is the definition’s source appropriate? If an arguer has an agenda of their own or an imaginable conflict of interest, then you should not accept their definition. I say “imaginable,” since people with conflicts of interests usually try to hide them. One therefore needs to rely on one’s own intelligence when discerning whether such vested interests exist. When a businessman like Johnson argues that some businesses should be allowed to re-open even without a cure for this virus, it’s not hard to guess his self-serving purpose.
One should only accept an arguer’s definition if the key term isn’t being defined manipulatively and the persuader doesn’t stand to benefit personally. We should reject the Republicans’ attempts to redefine “life” for violating both criteria.
Death is not a part of life. It is the end of it.
Elizabeth Galewski teaches rhetoric at Madison Area Technical College, where the student body named her Teacher of the Year in 2016.
