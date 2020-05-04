Elizabeth Galewski: Death is not a part of life

Up and down, black and white, life and death — these are pairs of opposites. Strangely, at a time when COVID-19 is illustrating the difference between life and death in dramatic fashion, some Republicans seek to confuse this reality. As a scholar of rhetoric, I find their language manipulative. We must call this illogic out for what it is.

What does “life” mean to you? To me, life is being. It is the animation of the spirit within. It is presence.

What does “death” mean to you? To me, death is the termination of being, the stilling of spirit. It is absence.

Yet Republican politicians have begun using the term “life” in a broad, loose way in order to justify reopening the economy, a move that would imperil human survival. For instance, President Trump recently defended anti-lockdown protesters by saying, “Their life was taken away from them.” Since they are not dead, the words “livelihoods” or “usual routines” would have been more appropriate. Similarly, the mayor of Las Vegas accused CNN’s Anderson Cooper of “talking about the disease” while she was “talking about life and living.” What she was really talking about was reopening large venues despite the risk.