Elizabeth Galewski: A love letter to smart, female candidates

Dear Smart, Female Candidates,
I love you. I think you’re awesome leaders. I’m upset and disappointed that, as a citizen in a state with an April primary, I didn’t get a chance to vote for Elizabeth Warren. But as a rhetoric professor at a community college, I’d like to sit down with you for a minute. We need to talk.
Please stop issuing detailed plans. This is hindering you from connecting with many voters. This unfortunate reality played out for Hillary Clinton, and I fear it also contributed to the downfall of Warren’s candidacy.
I suspect you think these painstaking proposals demonstrate your competence. I suspect that, for much of your life, getting ahead has meant overperforming, and overperforming has required extensive planning. I suspect members of the press pressure you to release increasingly granular answers. It therefore makes sense that you would fall back on this strategy during a campaign. But there’s a major drawback to it that has little to do with you and a lot to do with the structure of language.
A major concept in the discipline of rhetoric is polysemy, which basically means that a given word is open to more than one interpretation. This is even true for seemingly simple words. For instance, the word “head” can mean the part of the body, but it can also mean at the top of something (the frothy part of a beer), or at the beginning (headwaters, trailhead). Not to mention “head” of the class, “head” of lettuce, “head” out to beat rush hour, etc. Even if the context clarifies the meaning of a given word, different people will harbor different connotations due to their different backgrounds.
To illustrate this point in class, I ask my students to draw a flower. I write the word on the board to rule out the possibility of flour. While most produce a simple circle surrounded by petals, the more artistic surface with a rose. Since flower is a concrete word, they all draw some kind of bloom.
Then I ask them to draw a chair. Most draw a two-dimensional sit-upon, but the artistic get three dimensional. In discussion, I point out that the word “chair” is a step more abstract than “flower.” The first time I did this activity, I was in a meeting with my fellow instructors. One of our number was feeling clever, so he sketched a portrait of the department chairman.
Next, I ask them to draw a family. A few get to work right away, but some will look up in consternation, realizing that I’m asking them to take a stand on a controversial issue. Shooting their hands up, they ask for more guidance. I just smile back at them, sphinx-like.
The word “family” is even more abstract than “chair.” Among other things, my students must decide whether to draw their own family or the idealized nuclear family. They must decide how many adults are present and whether to gender those adults. Some learn for the first time that the definition of “family” isn’t as self-evident as they thought.
Finally, I ask them to draw “liberty,” an abstract concept. Hearing it, many students vocalize distress. One usually rebels, dropping his pen and refusing to draw anything. The others create a wide variety of images: from symbols of our nation-state (the American flag, the Statue of Liberty, the Liberty Bell) to representations of the feeling of being free (birds in flight, broken shackles).
The more abstract a word, therefore, the more open it is to differing interpretations by heterogeneous audiences. There is more space in these words for various constituencies to read their own preferred meanings into them. Conversely, the more concrete and detailed a speaker gets, the less likely it becomes for the message to please the majority.
This dynamic has obvious implications for politics. Some might decry politicians’ refuge in seemingly empty platitudes. But it is precisely their vagueness that enables these messages to appeal to a diverse electorate.
As a former Girl Scout, I understand the urge to be prepared. As a college instructor, I understand the desire to present overwhelming evidence of intelligence. These strategies might work well in some contexts, but they could backfire on us in the political realm.
Perhaps it will seem counterintuitive that I am advising female candidates to rein themselves in and give us less. But major policy changes require buy-in from large groups of people. A less detailed approach might be the more realistic one.
Elizabeth Galewski teaches rhetoric at Madison Area Technical College, where the students awarded her a Distinguished Teacher Award in 2016.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.