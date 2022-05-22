Elevators need safety locks — State Journal editorial from 100 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on May 22, 1922:

How many times a day do you use the elevator? It is the greatest transportation system.

In our country are 156,000 elevators. They haul more people than all the railroads, surface streetcars, elevateds and subways combined. So say engineers who, after five years’ study, have just completed a safety code to decrease elevator accidents.

Elevator accidents are few, considering the number of passengers. But if you want to play safe, keep an eye on the elevator door. Three-fourths of elevator accidents occur at the doors or by falling down the shaft.

Most of these accidents can be eliminated by installing interlocks. With them in place, the car cannot move until the door is closed, and the door cannot be opened until the car is at the floor landing.

Archimedes, a Greek mathematician, some 2,200 years ago invented the first “flying chair” — a crude elevator, lifted by ropes, operating by manpower. It was not until 1850 that George Fox invented the first power elevator, lifted by a screwplunger. The steam elevator was displaced by the hydraulic type, still used by thousands. The electric elevator came in about 35 years ago.

Observe that it took more than 2,000 years to perfect the crude idea of Archimedes. Fundamental progress is slow in this world, and success is possible only through infinite patience and unceasing endeavor in the face of repeated disappointments and failures. ...

It was the elevator, perfected by Americans, that made possible the creation of skyscrapers. The skyscraper increases congestion of population, so it is as much a curse as a blessing – except for land owners and exploiters. Evil, however, frequently breeds good. Thus the elevator, producing the skyscrapers, compelled the development of fireproof building construction, which has extended out to protect buildings without elevators. Peculiar, how a commonplace device like the elevator influences our lives and civilization. More interesting, it is the only form of free transportation

.