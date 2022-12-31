Election-free caption wins this week's You Toon contest

Shawn Steenhagen of Cottage Grove is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Shawn!
Steenhagen's caption about 2023 not being an election year beat out more than 50 entries. Steenhagen wins publication with today’s finished cartoon and will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
- Pete Lien of Edgerton: "I have a feeling the stocking isn’t the only thing he has filled up."
- Jake Altwegg of Madison: "He's cute, but don't let that fool ya."
- Cathy Kliebenstein of Mazomanie: "Let's quick get him vaccinated from all the past year's problems!"
- Brian Truman of Cottage Grove: "I hope he can find the 'formula' to reduce inflation."
People are also reading…
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.