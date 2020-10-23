Effingham Daily News: Of pumpkins and partisan politics

That's a Great Pumpkin, Henry Bartimus.

The Effingham, Illinois, native grew his first big pumpkin in 1994. It weighed 97 pounds.

Twenty-six years later, Bartimus has produced the fifth largest pumpkin ever grown in Illinois. He won first place this year in the Illinois Giant Pumpkin Growers Association Weigh-Off. His monster gourd weighed 1,673 pounds.

We love this time of year, when the air turns brisk and the leaves take on that burnished tinge of autumn; when farmers are in the fields reaping the rewards of their labor; when pumpkins of all shapes and sizes begin appearing on doorsteps and in eerily illuminated windows.

More than once, 2020 has been a year that made us feel like Charlie Brown: "I got a rock."

And when the weight of an election seems heavier than ever and partisan politics muddies the selection of a Supreme Court justice, the philosophy of Linus rings particularly true: "There are three things that I've learned never to discuss with people: religion, politics and the Great Pumpkin."

Well, perhaps he's right about the first two -- they are inducing more furious arguments than ever these days.

But we're happy to offer congratulations to Bartimus for his Great Pumpkin.