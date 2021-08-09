Edna Ledesma and Alfonso Morales: Farmers markets grow despite pandemic

For many Americans, buying fresh local food at one of the estimated 9,000 farmers markets across the United States is one of summer’s pleasures. But farmers markets aren’t just nice amenities. Over the past 18 months, many have filled food supply gaps caused by COVID-19 shutdowns.

While numerous farmers markets shut down at the start of the pandemic, many soon reopened under state or local guidelines that mandated masks, social distancing and other precautions.

When grocery store supply chains were disrupted, consumer interest in local foods increased, along with concerns about exposure to the coronavirus while shopping. Farmers market managers adapted swiftly, experimenting with options such as prepackaged goods and drive-thru pickup.

In fact, many farmers markets enjoyed their strongest-ever sales in 2020. Affluent shoppers became more interested in buying local food, while lower-income buyers were able to use federal benefits such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Our research in city planning and urban food systems shows that with adequate support, marketplaces respond vigorously to crises and opportunities.

Urban farmers markets rise and fall