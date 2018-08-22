Weather Alert

...A FLOOD WARNING FOR URBAN AREAS AND SMALL STREAMS REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR NORTHEASTERN IOWA AND WEST CENTRAL DANE COUNTIES... AT 930 AM CDT, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED FLOODING ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE TOWN OF ARENA IN NORTHEAST IOWA COUNTY. SEVERAL ROADS IN ARENA REMAIN CLOSED DUE TO FLOOD WATERS FROM THE BLACK EARTH AND BLUE MOUNDS CREEKS. THE WATER LEVELS ARE BEGINNING TO RECEDE THIS MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PLEASE HEED ROAD CLOSURES. DO NOT DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES. &&