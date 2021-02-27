Ed Willing: Gig workers in Wisconsin deserve portable benefits

This last year has undoubtedly been hard on Wisconsin and the rest of the country, as we’ve seen record high unemployment rates in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of these trying times, many Wisconsinites have turned to app-based work to keep their heads above water.
Though I started driving for Uber in Milwaukee two years ago, during the pandemic I have a firsthand view of how app-based platforms bring positive change by both providing jobs to those in need and helping people in our communities. Whether someone needs a ride to work or groceries delivered to their families, app-based workers use platforms such as Uber and Instacart to help those around them.
One of the main reasons I decided to work in the gig economy was the flexibility it offers. I can make my own schedule each day, and I have experienced freedom that no other job has ever been able to provide me. As a single dad trying to get by during the pandemic, that flexibility has been more important now than ever, because I have been able to balance my work life with my son’s virtual schooling.
As someone whose primary income comes from app-based work, however, I recognize a huge hurdle faced by some gig workers — the absence of a consistent benefits system.
Unlike many full-time employees, many gig workers don’t receive benefits like health insurance or workers’ compensation through their employers. Personally, I tried to hold out on health insurance as long as I could, but without a reliable, affordable way to obtain benefits, I eventually gave out and was forced to turn to a costly health insurance program.
Gig workers need the freedom to choose an affordable system of portable benefits that protects our flexibility yet offers us well-deserved coverage.
The biggest advantage of portable benefits is right there in the name — portability. The benefits travel with workers, allowing us to work for multiple companies or change companies without the fear of our benefits being affected. Through methods such as contributions from workers and their respective companies, consumers or the government, portable benefits would revitalize our antiquated social safety net and protect the flexibility that we depend upon every day. If portable benefits were an option, I would switch over to them in a heartbeat.
Lawmakers have tried to fix this lack of benefits in the past, with legislation such as Assembly Bill 5 in California that would have reclassified independent workers like me as full-time employees. If I was a full-time employee, I would have to follow a full-time schedule and would lose the ability to carve out important time with my son. Similar reclassification provisions are included in the PRO Act, a bill in Congress that was recently reintroduced.
I speak for many workers in Wisconsin and across the country when I say that being classified as a full-time employee would threaten the flexibility that led me to pursue app-based work in the first place.
Portable benefits, on the other hand, would be a win-win for workers everywhere, as it would protect the job market for workers while providing much-needed certainty and security. I hope that Wisconsin’s representatives in Congress from both parties, like Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson, as well as Reps. Bryan Steil, Scott Fitzgerald Gwen Moore, will work to address this issue on a federal level by promoting the idea of portable benefits this session. It’s time to take care of Wisconsin’s workers who work tirelessly to take care of our communities every day and give them the certainty they need.
Ed Willing of Oak Creek works part-time for app-based companies.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.