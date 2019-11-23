This State Journal editorial ran on Nov. 20, 1969:
They will echo down the new ages of the space era, with those of the first men who dared to stir dust that is billions of years old.
Once again men have landed on Earth’s satellite after a risky journey through space — a trip that passed a point of no return just as technicians planned.
Once again men now will take samples of the eons-old crust with the hope of finding more about man’s eons-old past.
For some, this moon trip lacked the drama, the excitement, the fantastic achievement of other space flights. Second time around, it seemed.
But Apollo 12’s flight must not be considered merely as a followup to the other Apollo ventures, particularly Apollo 11’s, which put the first men on a body out in space.
It proves that our space program is not a flashy experimental one, but a well-planned and well-prepared project designed to carry man farther into space.
This State Journal editorial ran on May 20, 1969, two months before American astronaut Neil Armstrong took the first step on the moon:
Dramatic?
What can match the voices of astronauts coming in for a pinpoint landing some 240,000 miles away just as planned — “right down the middle of the road,” as they noted.
“It’s beautiful out there.”
Beautiful, in a barren waste?
Yes, beautiful to explorers. ... Once on a step of a ladder into space, man cannot stop. How far he can reach is the big question.