Recent Wisconsin wildfires should be a reminder to everyone to be careful this spring.

Spring fires are common because the undergrowth is dry from the winter. That’s true even when there has been a fair amount of snow, as we saw this past season. Last fall’s final growth dries out faster than the soil, and it remains vulnerable to fires until spring growth resumes.

A wildfire in Juneau County forced evacuations, but does not appear to have caused any major losses. That fire burned 100 acres before it was contained. A much larger fire erupted in Jackson County, burning nearly 3,000 acres.

Wisconsin is no stranger to wildfires. While the rest of the nation associates them with the western states, the worst wildfire in American history happened here.

On Oct. 8, 1871, the Peshtigo Fire erupted and burned some 1.2 million acres. It destroyed at least 17 towns. There were about 1,200 fatalities, 800 of which were in Peshtigo itself.

Why is Peshtigo not better remembered? Timing. Look up the date, and the first entry you’re likely to see is for the Great Chicago Fire.

That fire was a comparatively small one. Blamed in legend on Mr. O’Leary’s cow (a claim that has been debunked), the Chicago fire killed 300 people and claimed 3.3 square miles. But, because it was in a major city, that’s what was remembered.

Wisconsin’s history with wildfires includes numerous other major events. The 2013 Germann Road Fire produced flames 20-30 feet high and burned almost 7,500 acres, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

More than 3,400 acres were burned in the Cottonville Fire of 2005, which the DNR says needed “38 tractor plows, 25 forest rangers with Type-7 4x4s, three low ground units, six heavy dozers and almost 200 DNR personnel to control and eventually suppress the wildfire.”

The Oak Lake Fire of 1980 needed more than 2,000 firefighters from 23 departments to bring it under control. In 1977 the state saw the Saratoga, Brockway and Airport fires back-to-back. They collectively burned more than 26,700 acres.

The list goes on.

Fires will happen, and some will have natural causes like lightning strikes. But many have human causes like improperly tended campfires or sparks from small motors. And those are preventable.

Paying attention to conditions is important. Controlled burns are important for many people as they dispose of brush or similar debris. But wait until the winds are calm. Check to see whether there are restrictions in place for burning before striking a match.

There are also things you can do to make your property safer when fires break out. Keeping the area around homes and other buildings free of brush or windblown leaves eliminates potential fuel sources. Keep grass within 20 feet of any structure mowed.

Even the best efforts won’t prevent every fire. It’s well worth the effort to reduce risks, though, and eliminating preventable fires will leave firefighting resources available for others. It’s something we all can contribute to.

Making Wisconsin a little bit safer isn’t that hard. It just takes some awareness of conditions and some common sense. No one wants to start a fire that destroys homes and properties. Paying attention can help keep that from happening.