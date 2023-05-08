It’s apparently silly season in Madison. Nonsensical bills are nothing new, of course, but we encountered a pair recently that are truly wastes of time.

One actually goes further than being a waste. The proposal to allow 14-year-olds to serve alcohol in bars is potentially dangerous.

Wisconsin law allows people to serve alcohol to customers before they hit the legal drinking age. Anyone 18 or older can do so. That makes sense. While 18-year-olds can’t legally drink they are most definitely adults.

A 14-year-old? The gulf in physical, mental and emotional terms between someone that age and an 18-year-old is vast. The changes in how one behaves and views the world between those ages are massive. Someone who has reached adulthood can quite reasonably be said to be a different person than they were just four years earlier.

Those four years of maturity are important, and there’s no question to us that they make enough of a difference to make putting a 14-year-old in a bar situation a bad idea.

The bill, to be clear, would not mean you’d see 14-year-olds behind the bar, pulling the tap. Their service would only be approved for customers who are seated elsewhere. The reality, though, is that such a line is more theory than fact, depending entirely on the willingness of employee and employer to concede there is a difference between someone sitting at the bar and someone sitting five feet away.

The bill’s two proponents claim the idea is in response to “workforce issues due to an establishment’s underage employees only being able to do part of their job.” We don’t buy it. Serving alcohol isn’t part of their job; it can’t be under Wisconsin law. Anyone under age 18 is, in fact, already doing their entire job. Any business owner who hires someone underage knows that restriction from the start and still makes the decision to hire that person.

The legislators behind the proposal are currently looking for cosponsors. We hope they have a difficult time finding any.

The other bill that caught our eye is more reasonable in theory, but probably impossible to enforce. It would require social media companies to verify the ages of Wisconsin users. Children who want accounts would need parental permission.

We agree that social media can be an incredibly toxic place, and parents should generally think twice about allowing their children to have accounts. Measures such as this bill won’t prevent them from doing so, though, regardless of their parents’ wishes. It’s not as if people have never lied about their age online, after all.

We also question how companies would achieve the instruction to verify the age of every Wisconsin resident who set up an account since 2019 within 21 days. Would it require submitting documents, or just a click promising that you’re the age you claim? The former is undesirable — you really think you can trust social media to protect personally identifiable documents — and the latter is unverifiable.

Again, the goal of protecting children online is laudable. But we don’t see how this bill is workable or enforceable. As such, it’s probably a waste of the Legislature’s effort.

There’s plenty Wisconsin’s Legislature needs to get done without spending time on things like these two bills. We understand the urge to take on pet projects. Few legislators avoid falling into that trap at least a few times. We would prefer, though, that legislators resist the temptation and focus on things that are more plausible alterations to state law.

Bad bills like these simply aren’t worth the time.