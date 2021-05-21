Duey Stroebel: GOP bills make it easier for disabled to vote

Wisconsin election law makes voting extremely accessible for voters with disabilities. Republican election reforms will make our election processes more transparent and more consistent while also protecting and strengthening accommodations for voters who are truly disabled.
Last year a widespread misinformation campaign spearheaded by the Dane County clerk urged voters to claim indefinite confinement as a means of bypassing Wisconsin’s voter ID law. While the Wisconsin Elections Commission and the Wisconsin Supreme Court both rebuked the clerk for the misinformation, serious damage was done. The number of indefinitely confined voters in Wisconsin increased 238% over the course of last year, with roughly 243,900 residents claiming indefinite confinement by the November election.
The indefinite confinement statute is an important mechanism for those who are truly indefinitely confined due to illness, disability or age. When thousands of Wisconsin voters claimed indefinite confinement last year without actually deserving the status, it was extremely disrespectful to those who are disabled and who use the special accommodation to cast their ballot.
That is why I introduced a bill to strengthen our indefinitely confined voter law to ensure it can’t be abused in the future but remains an important option for voters who are unable to leave their homes or care facilities.
Voters in long-term care facilities may currently cast an absentee ballot via special voting deputy, among other options. During COVID-19 it was not possible for these SVDs to visit long-term care facilities. That is why my Republican colleagues and I introduced legislation to establish an alternative mechanism to ensure that residents of such facilities can cast absentee ballots in a transparent and secure fashion.
My proposal authorizes workers at long-term care facilities to take a course on Wisconsin election law. Local clerks would then — at their discretion — swear in those individuals as election workers who conduct absentee voting at long-term care facilities. Current law prohibits employees of long-term care facilities from facilitating absentee voting. These new voting assistants would conduct voting in compliance with state law, and any failure to comply with the law comes with tough penalties.
The vote of every Wisconsin citizen is sacred, and that is why our election practices must include strong, common-sense accountability mechanisms to ensure every legal vote is counted. 2020 was a rough year for our election system. Local officials issued contradictory instructions, national groups hired partisan hacks to push the limits of state law, the Wisconsin Elections Commission repeatedly issued guidance that had no basis in law, and the pandemic increased the number of voters casting absentee ballots for the first time.
Faced with this confusion it is perhaps no wonder that some Wisconsinites grew skeptical of the integrity of our elections. Republican lawmakers heard those concerns and we have proposed common-sense legislation to strengthen public trust in the elections process and the outcomes produced by our elections. So far, Senate Republicans have passed six election integrity bills. Together we will make our elections more transparent and more uniform.
Duey Stroebel, R-Cedarburg, represents the 90th Senate District.
