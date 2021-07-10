Duck, the verb, wins this week's contest

Ernie Hanson of Madison is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Ernie!
His caption about ducks flying over fireworks beat out more than 50 entries. Hanson wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Darin C. Lind
- of Madison: “We just got rid of our masks. Now we need earplugs!”
Ingrid Swanberg of Madison: “And I thought it was going to be fire quackers
- !”
John Bollig
- of Madison: “At least we didn’t have to pay a cover charge to fly over Breese Stevens!”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.