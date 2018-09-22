Virtual team care via electronic communication could increase access by senior citizens to their team of health care providers. This innovation would help address scarce workforce resources for senior primary care, and could help constrain Medicare costs as the number of seniors rises dramatically in the next decade.
We recently described the changing demographics of aging and the importance of team care in providing physician and non-physician services to seniors covered by the recently enacted “Chronic Care Act of 2018.” Team care is accomplished by a diverse group of providers (such as pharmacists, social workers, and dietitians) collaborating with the patient’s primary care physician or nurse clinician. We proposed that global funding — a provider organization assuming responsibility for the total health care needs of the patient, with reimbursement via a predicted yearly cost rather than the quantity of service provided — is needed for team care and that it could be implemented via the Medicare Advantage Plan (Medicare C).
We believe that virtual care can enhance the provision of services by team-care providers to seniors by facilitating care at home, particularly for Medicare beneficiaries with complex chronic disease, mobility limitations, or in many instances, depression. Home-care workers can often delay or eliminate the need for nursing home care, a plus for both the senior citizen and Medicare.
Virtual team care can complement or even substitute for traditional care delivery. It creates a continuous connection among patients, primary care providers and team-care givers. Virtual care could meet patients where they live, both rural and urban, through multiple electronic channels available due to advances in digital technologies.
An example of virtual team care using electronic communication is management of hypertension. Control of blood pressure is important in limiting progression of dementia and other complications of aging. A patient or home-care worker measuring blood pressure to monitor the effect of a blood-pressure medication might find a sudden decrease in blood pressure when the patient stands, associated with dizziness and thus an increased risk of falling. An electronic communication with the patient’s pharmacist, who is familiar with the patient and has access to their electronic health record, results in the pharmacist’s recommendation to change medication dosage or schedule of administration. The pharmacist electronically contacts the primary care provider who approves and authorizes the change. Thus, the pharmacist’s contribution to care, achieved via effective virtual communication, can eliminate the need for a primary care face-to-face clinic appointment.
To be successful, virtual team care would need a payment partner who could develop and implement global payment for each patient based on a risk assessment. This payment would support a home-care worker and the virtual contributions of team members as well as the primary care provider. We believe pilot studies would demonstrate considerable cost savings, enhancing Medicare services and constraining their cost.
Virtual team care, along with expanding the primary care workforce via doctors of nursing practice (nurse clinicians) who could lead the teams, is the type of Medicare innovation needed to address geriatric workforce deficiencies and increasing Medicare cost. While WebMD interaction has become increasingly popular as an electronic guide to health care, virtual team care has the great advantage of a diverse team of providers quarterbacked by a primary care provider available for home or office visits when physical examination is required.
Looking ahead, demographic trends will increase the need for greater efficiency in the use of our health care workforce. In the United States the population over 65 will increase by 41 percent by 2025. This poses a serious challenge to access for health care services, especially due to increasing prevalence of chronic illness in the aging population.
Primary care for seniors could be revolutionized by the development of digital technology to facilitate home care and constrain cost as we attempt to deal with the demographics of aging.
Richard Rieselbach, M.D., is professor emeritus of medicine, UW School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison. John Greist, M.D., is chief medical officer, Meret Solutions in Madison. Jay Noren, M.D., M.P.H., is associate dean, College of Medicine, University of Illinois-Chicago where he is professor of medicine and public health.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.