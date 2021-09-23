Drs. Laura Jacques and Abigail Cutler: Texas abortion ban could happen here in Wisconsin

Texas recently enacted the most restrictive abortion ban in effect today in the United States. The law bans abortions as early as six weeks, measured after a person’s last menstrual period, and enables the general public to sue anyone for “aiding and abetting” or “performing” an abortion past that point in a pregnancy. The law makes no exceptions for pregnancies resulting from incest or rape.

We are obstetrician/gynecologists. We provide the full-spectrum of comprehensive reproductive health care — including abortion and contraception services — because we trust patients to make decisions that are best for their own health, families and futures. We stand with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and its Wisconsin members in staunch opposition the Texas law. It not only harms people in Texas, but it threatens people capable of getting pregnant all over the country.

Many people do not or cannot know they are pregnant by six weeks. By the time someone misses a period, a pregnancy is at minimum already four weeks along. Many individuals — as many as 25% of reproductive aged women — have irregular periods and will not discover they are pregnant until well past six weeks. For these individuals, the window to seek abortion care in Texas will be closed before they even realize they’re pregnant.