Drs. Laura Jacques and Abigail Cutler: Texas abortion ban could happen here in Wisconsin

Texas recently enacted the most restrictive abortion ban in effect today in the United States. The law bans abortions as early as six weeks, measured after a person’s last menstrual period, and enables the general public to sue anyone for “aiding and abetting” or “performing” an abortion past that point in a pregnancy. The law makes no exceptions for pregnancies resulting from incest or rape.
We are obstetrician/gynecologists. We provide the full-spectrum of comprehensive reproductive health care — including abortion and contraception services — because we trust patients to make decisions that are best for their own health, families and futures. We stand with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and its Wisconsin members in staunch opposition the Texas law. It not only harms people in Texas, but it threatens people capable of getting pregnant all over the country.
Many people do not or cannot know they are pregnant by six weeks. By the time someone misses a period, a pregnancy is at minimum already four weeks along. Many individuals — as many as 25% of reproductive aged women — have irregular periods and will not discover they are pregnant until well past six weeks. For these individuals, the window to seek abortion care in Texas will be closed before they even realize they’re pregnant.
What happens to people who seek but are denied abortion care? Research shows that being denied wanted abortion care has serious implications for a person’s future health and well-being. Compared to people who desire and obtain an abortion, people who are denied a wanted abortion and thus carry an unwanted pregnancy to term are four times more likely to live in poverty, more likely to stay with abusive partners, six times less likely to achieve life goals such as getting a better job or finishing school, and more likely to experience serious pregnancy complications. Comparatively speaking, children of people denied abortions are more likely to live in poverty and in households on public assistance.
Our patients must already go to great lengths to obtain abortion care here in Wisconsin. Doing so requires at least two separate clinic visits at least 24 hours apart. This is no small feat in a state where 97% of counties — home to 70% of Wisconsin women — lack a clinic that offers abortions. Restrictions on medication abortion, which accounts for 40% of abortions performed in the first trimester, go even further and create even longer delays for patients.
Add to that, Wisconsin — like Texas — restricts insurance coverage of abortion, such that most people have to pay out of pocket for their care, on top of any additional costs for travel, child care and work missed. Telehealth could help mitigate some of these difficulties. But Wisconsin law explicitly bars abortion care (and only abortion care) from being provided via telemedicine.
All of these restrictions fall hardest on people who are already struggling to make ends meet — who are disproportionately more likely to be people of color or unable to access the health care system. These are the same people for whom an unwanted pregnancy and birth can exact the greatest toll.
If a law similar to Texas’s law were passed in Wisconsin, it would all but eradicate access to safe and legal abortion care. While this is clearly the intent behind such laws, we know that reducing access to abortion care undeniably harms patients and their families.
We cannot afford to ignore what’s happening in Texas. Copycat laws are soon to appear all over the country. Further, we cannot forget that the incremental restrictions Texas enacted in the years leading up to passage of its new restriction are not dissimilar to those in effect in Wisconsin and across the country that already limit access for so many.
At a time when nearly 90% of counties across the U.S. are without an abortion provider and five states have only one abortion clinic, enacting protections — including proposed federal legislation such as the Women’s Health Protection Act — is more important than ever. We urge you to join us in contacting your federal representatives to tell them how important it is to preserve reproductive freedoms here in Wisconsin and to support gubernatorial candidates who are committed to protecting access to abortion.