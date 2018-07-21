In the 52 years since enactment of Medicare, demographics of aging have changed dramatically. Increasing numbers of beneficiaries, many now surviving into their 80s and 90s, have an expanding number of concurrent chronic illnesses, many requiring expensive medications and hospital care.
A new law is revamping Medicare to provide extra benefits to people with multiple chronic illnesses, a significant departure from the program’s traditional focus. It tackles a vexing and costly problem in American health care: how to deal with multiple long-term illnesses that can build on one another, and the social factors outside the reach of traditional medicine that can contribute to them, like nutrition, transportation and housing. This law, the “Chronic Care Act of 2018,” covers both social and medical services. It is intended to produce better outcomes for patients and save money for Medicare. Cost-effective delivery of these services will depend upon team care and its support by a new payment model called global funding via Medicare Advantage Plans.
The U.S. health care system is undergoing a shift from individual clinical practice toward a model of team care. In this new model, a diverse group of providers (such as social workers and pharmacists) establish new lines of collaboration, communication and cooperation to better serve patient needs. A definition of a clinical care team for a given patient consists of health professionals with the training and skills needed to provide high-quality coordinated care specific to the patient’s clinical needs and circumstances. Highly functioning teams typically assign responsibility and authority for distinct organizational assignments to the person or persons most appropriate for the task required for a given patient, matching the patient with the member(s) of the team most qualified and available to meet the patient’s needs. Nevertheless, it is essential to maintain access to the primary-care provider (a physician or nurse clinician) who is trained in the care of the “whole person” and has leadership responsibilities for the team of health professionals.
A payment model needs to be developed that creates incentives for all members of the clinical team to work together in a highly coordinated manner. This model, needed for support of team care, is global funding. This requires a provider organization to assume responsibility for the total health care needs of the patient, with reimbursement via a predicted yearly cost rather than the quantity of service provided. This yearly cost is based upon the patient’s risk appraisal. A likely mechanism to accommodate global funding would be a Medicare Advantage Plan (Medicare Part C).
Medicare Advantage Plans cover all the services that traditional Medicare covers. These plans contract with the federal government to provide more benefits and services to seniors than traditional Medicare. Some provide vision and dental care and wellness programs. Also, these plans are able to focus upon preventive care and help to avoid downstream utilization of high-cost services. In a recent study, seniors enrolled in private Medicare Advantage Plans had one-third fewer emergency room visits and 23 percent fewer stays in a hospital than those enrolled in traditional fee-for-service Medicare. Currently, 35 percent of Medicare beneficiaries (20 million) are enrolled in these plans, with a dramatic increase anticipated in future years. These plans usually include Medicare prescription drug coverage (Part D). In addition to the Part B premium, usually there is an additional monthly premium.
We propose that Medicare Advantage Plans should be developed with global funding that covers team-care providers as well as the primary-care provider. This global payment will need to be risk-adjusted for each patient’s unique health status. Without this new system of funding for Medicare, team care will not be possible. Without team care, we anticipate insufficient access to care for many Medicare patients, and increasing burnout of primary-care providers who attempt to support the diverse needs of their patients.
We believe that organizations such as Care Wisconsin First, Inc., are well positioned to achieve development of global funding, thereby facilitating team care. This Wisconsin-based, nonprofit managed care organization provides Medicare and Medicaid programs to low-income frail elders and adults with intellectual, development, and physical disabilities. Care Wisconsin has a strong commitment to team care, and possesses both the medical and actuarial expertise to partner with selected providers to develop global funding of team care.
In view of our growing budget deficit and dire projections regarding viability of the Medicare Trust Fund, we must develop the required experience to implement global funding successfully. This will allow the team care necessary for high-quality care of our Medicare beneficiaries within the constrained funding of Medicare’s future.
Kevin Park, M.D., is chief medical officer of Care Wisconsin First, Inc. Richard Rieselbach, M.D., is professor emeritus of medicine, UW School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison.
