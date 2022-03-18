Drs. Brittany Allen and Jennifer Rehm: Leave our clinics to the care providers, not the politicians

Wisconsin lawmakers recently wrapped up their regular legislative session, but harmful bills are still on the horizon.

Extremist lawmakers are continuing to push for a ban on lifesaving, gender-affirming health care for transgender youth. Their efforts mimic similar attempts to ban affirming care in other states, often by stoking anxieties and preying on a lack of familiarity around what it means to be transgender, nonbinary or gender-nonconforming. In doing so, these politicians strive to manufacture a sense of crisis where one does not exist.

As two doctors from Wisconsin, we see a glaring and dangerous lack of understanding about health care for transgender children reflected in these efforts. Through our work, we see firsthand how children and their families are affected when there’s concern that they might not be able to access the health care they need. We’re hearing from tearful families who are considering moving to other states so their children are able to access evidence-based, gender-affirming care.

This care significantly lowers the risk of depression, suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts for transgender and non-binary young people. The politicians who choose to ignore this evidence clearly have their own interests in mind, not those of young people.

Their legislation encourages district attorneys to prosecute doctors like us for simply doing our jobs and taking care of young people. If the bill is passed, we’d be criminalized for following the best medical practices outlined by multitudes of medical associations. The bill also would ban health insurers from supporting families with the costs of paying for their children’s medical procedures. Our elected officials need to listen to health experts to guide their decisions by rejecting this misguided, extremist ban.

If they fail to, the repercussions will be severe. Over 85% of transgender and nonbinary young people in a nationwide poll said legislation aimed at restricting access to their health care and and rights has harmed their mental health. In Madison, we’re already seeing the devastating impact that discussions about this bill are having. The young people we care for worry about losing care that has improved their mental health and quality of life. Parents of transgender youth worry that they won’t be given the choice to spare their children from unwanted, irreversible pubertal changes.

Extremist efforts to alienate and harm transgender children are the real health crisis.

Our government has no right to interfere in private health care decisions made between doctors and patients. When extremists in Arkansas tried to pass a nearly identical ban to the one proposed in our state, Arkansas’ Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson vetoed it, noting these bills are “vast government overreach.” Lawmakers overrode that veto, and the bill has yet to take effect, due to a lawsuit. But harmful rhetoric around the bill is already causing irreparable harm to young patients.

If Wisconsin legislators allow our copycat health care ban to pass, we’ll see even worse impacts.

We all deserve the health care we need without harassment and political interference. Our elected officials must put the wellbeing of their constituents above their extremist agendas, listen to the experts and reject these efforts before more harm is done to our children.

Dr. Allen is a pediatrician in Madison. Dr. Rehm is a pediatric endocrinologist in Verona.