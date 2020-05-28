Dr. Timothy Harrington: The Affordable Care Act in the COVID-19 era

The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened citizens’ concerns about our access to and the affordability of our health care, and even the solvency of our hospitals and caregivers that we depend on. The immorality and public health consequences of poor health among less advantaged Americans are also clearer now, if they were ignored before.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The 2010 Affordable Care Act began addressing these concerns. It provided access to health insurance for many more Americans through insurance exchanges, government subsidies and Medicaid expansion. It also blocked existing predatory insurance company practices, such as denying coverage for preexisting conditions and excluding preventive health services. It provided public subsidies for many who couldn’t afford insurance, and expanded Medicaid coverage for the poor. Strong majorities now favor maintaining the ACA’s provisions, and protecting the ACA was the number one reason that many Americans voted for Democrats in the 2018 midterms. At the same time, several other key health policy improvements were left for another day.