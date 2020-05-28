Dr. Timothy Harrington: The Affordable Care Act in the COVID-19 era

The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened citizens’ concerns about our access to and the affordability of our health care, and even the solvency of our hospitals and caregivers that we depend on. The immorality and public health consequences of poor health among less advantaged Americans are also clearer now, if they were ignored before.
The 2010 Affordable Care Act began addressing these concerns. It provided access to health insurance for many more Americans through insurance exchanges, government subsidies and Medicaid expansion. It also blocked existing predatory insurance company practices, such as denying coverage for preexisting conditions and excluding preventive health services. It provided public subsidies for many who couldn’t afford insurance, and expanded Medicaid coverage for the poor. Strong majorities now favor maintaining the ACA’s provisions, and protecting the ACA was the number one reason that many Americans voted for Democrats in the 2018 midterms. At the same time, several other key health policy improvements were left for another day.
In 2015, Donald Trump and Republicans promised to repeal the ACA without offering any alternative solutions to our health system’s problems. After they narrowly failed to do so in 2017, Trump’s justice department joined Texas and other deeply red states in a federal lawsuit to have the entire ACA voided on a technicality. They prevailed before a Texas District Court judge and in the 5th Circuit Court, but the U.S. Supreme Court suspended the lower courts’ decision and agreed to a Democratic petition to review it. This is scheduled for the fall, but the decision will not be forthcoming till after the November election.
In the meantime, Trump has refused recently to extend the ACA enrollment period for an estimated 40 million Americans who have lost their jobs and insurance during the pandemic, and he has ignored the advice of Attorney General Barr to consider maintaining some ACA provisions, as the Washington Post reported recently.
The COVID-19 pandemic emphasizes that we must do even more to improve how U.S. health care is delivered and financed. The only way the ACA will be maintained as a foundation for these efforts — regardless of what the Supreme Court decides, is to elect Vice President Joe Biden to the presidency, Democratic majorities in the Senate and the House, and moderate candidates to state offices.
Dr. Timothy Harrington is a physician and health care consultant from Madison.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!