Dr. Timothy Harrington: I'm betting on Tony Fauci, not Donald Trump

In the 19th century, American medicine was dominated by snake oil salesmen, including many physicians of the day, who pitched unproven cures to an uninformed public for money. After 1910, when the Flexner Report exposed this scandalous situation, America’s medical schools were reformed to begin teaching medical practice based on scientific evidence. This triggered the 20th century “age of modern scientific medicine” that most Americans take for granted today.
Fast forward to 1967 during the Vietnam War, when Dr. Anthony Fauci and I were two of about 150 young U.S. physicians-in-training awarded Public Health Service commissions at the National Institutes of Health and Communicable Diseases Center. This program reflected the government’s commitment to scientific medicine. After two years, I left for Southwestern Medical School in Dallas, and Tony stayed on, rising to the top position in infectious diseases at the NIH. His accomplishments in developing effective therapies for HIV and other infectious diseases have been stunning, his integrity is beyond dispute, and he is universally revered in the international research and medical communities.
Fast forward again, to today, when Americans’ health and lives hang in the balance over competing medical visions of Fauci and the scientific community vs. Donald Trump, a 19th century snake oil salesman. Dr. Fauci speaks from intelligence, integrity and a career of experience and accomplishments; Trump has no rational basis for speaking at all about COVID-19 or medicine.
The Arizona couple who consumed chloroquine-containing fish tank cleaner based on Trump’s nonsense is but one example of the potential harms that can happen when uninformed people take untested treatments, even those medicines that are FDA-approved for other diseases, but have not been validated for the intended use. Fauci has repeatedly criticized Trump’s notion of people taking hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin for COVID — drug names Trump can’t even pronounce. Instead, scientists have begun 18 clinical trials that will provide evidence within weeks, not in e months, as Trump claims in mocking medical science. In fact, we do have a lot to lose from Trump’s nonsense.
The Trump administration is not only spewing nonsense and outright lies about COVID across the board, but it is also not effectively implementing what the scientific and medical communities here and across the world have been advising since December — widespread testing, population-wide isolation, protections for health caregivers and first responders, and re-opening of commerce based only on evidence. Nor has Trump organized the country’s formidable manufacturing and distribution resources required to meet these requirements. These guys have no management experience and they’ve fired everyone who does.
I know Tony Fauci. He’s got it right, and for whatever unbalanced reasons, Trump’s got it wrong and won’t step aside.
My question is how long America’s “leaders” will be complicit in allowing Trump to continue harming the American people. They can’t have this science and effectiveness vs. nonsense question both ways, and we can’t afford to let this continue until next year.
Dr. Timothy Harrington is a physician and health care consultant from Madison.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!