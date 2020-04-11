Dr. Timothy Harrington: I'm betting on Tony Fauci, not Donald Trump

The Arizona couple who consumed chloroquine-containing fish tank cleaner based on Trump’s nonsense is but one example of the potential harms that can happen when uninformed people take untested treatments, even those medicines that are FDA-approved for other diseases, but have not been validated for the intended use. Fauci has repeatedly criticized Trump’s notion of people taking hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin for COVID — drug names Trump can’t even pronounce. Instead, scientists have begun 18 clinical trials that will provide evidence within weeks, not in e months, as Trump claims in mocking medical science. In fact, we do have a lot to lose from Trump’s nonsense.

The Trump administration is not only spewing nonsense and outright lies about COVID across the board, but it is also not effectively implementing what the scientific and medical communities here and across the world have been advising since December — widespread testing, population-wide isolation, protections for health caregivers and first responders, and re-opening of commerce based only on evidence. Nor has Trump organized the country’s formidable manufacturing and distribution resources required to meet these requirements. These guys have no management experience and they’ve fired everyone who does.