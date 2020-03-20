Dr. Stephanie Farrell Jaeckle: How to be resilient amid the coronavirus disruption

Uncertainty causes anxiety, and change can be challenging.
In the past several days, much seems out of control. Our daily routines have been disrupted. This is particularly difficult for children, who thrive on schedules and structure. Now suddenly, school has been closed. Events are cancelled. Sporting events, dance lessons, music lessons and much more have been curtailed. Even Disney World and Broadway have shut their doors.
In addition to feeling scared, children may be experiencing disappointment, sadness and frustration. How can we as parents reassure and support them during this pandemic?
First of all, listening and validating your children’s feelings is essential. My daughter had a lead in her high school musical, which was cancelled the day before opening night. Families have had to cancel special trips planned for spring break. Athletes will be unable to participate in final tournaments. And, yes, some people are dying from this virus, but the feelings of children and teenagers should be acknowledged and not minimized.
To that end, we can offer compassion and broader perspective to our children. We can share with them that they are not alone -- that other children across our big world are also sad to be missing their friends and planned activities. Older children may understand a discussion on the incredible impact on those individuals who are physically ill and those for whom this creates a significant financial burden.
It is also important to limit the amount of media coverage children are exposed to around this pandemic. Responding to questions they may have is also helpful.
Next, we can help reframe the changes occurring. We held a family meeting at our home last weekend to brainstorm ways to spend this unanticipated extra time together as a family. Change is inevitable. We can resist it or embrace it. Riding the waves of life allows us to practice flexibility, open our hearts and minds to learning, and grow in unexpected ways.
If asked what is the most precious aspect of your life, most parents would probably answer "my family." And when asked what you'd like more of, most would say "time." How often do you find yourself saying, “I don’t have time for that,” or “If only I had the time.”
Suddenly, many of us have been given a gift of time. We no longer have to hustle our children around to school and activities. Some parents are now working from home. We have been encouraged not to run errands and socialize. This situation is beyond our control, but seizing the opportunity and making the best of the circumstances is within it. Such modeling for our children contributes to strength and resiliency.
Create a list of activities to enjoy this time together as a family. Here are some suggestions to consider:
- Explore nature.
- Play with your pet.
- Exercise by walking, hiking or doing yoga.
- Go outside every day to enjoy fresh air and vitamin D from the sun to boost your immune system.
- Take pride in accomplishing a project from your to-do list, such as cleaning a closet, writing a daily journal or putting together a photo album.
- Start a book club with your family.
- Connect electronically with friends.
- Play family games.
- Sing or play instruments.
- Write a story, paint, draw, bake or garden.
- Encourage service to others, such as helping around the house, calling someone who may need to talk, or sending a letter to someone who may be lonely or isolated.
Unfortunately, this crisis has the potential to cause significant physical and financial hardship to many. The vast majority of us, however, will merely experience disruption and inconvenience of our schedules. It is to the latter that I challenge the following: We have a choice as individuals, parents, and society. We can focus on all that we are missing, or we can relish what might be gained from this unprecedented situation.
So while others are constantly reminding you to wash your hands and avoid touching your face, I would add this suggestion: Find ways to practice gratitude amid the change, and find opportunities to brighten the days of others.
Farrell is a pediatric psychologist in Madison.