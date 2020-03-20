Dr. Stephanie Farrell Jaeckle: How to be resilient amid the coronavirus disruption

It is also important to limit the amount of media coverage children are exposed to around this pandemic. Responding to questions they may have is also helpful.

Next, we can help reframe the changes occurring. We held a family meeting at our home last weekend to brainstorm ways to spend this unanticipated extra time together as a family. Change is inevitable. We can resist it or embrace it. Riding the waves of life allows us to practice flexibility, open our hearts and minds to learning, and grow in unexpected ways.

If asked what is the most precious aspect of your life, most parents would probably answer "my family." And when asked what you'd like more of, most would say "time." How often do you find yourself saying, “I don’t have time for that,” or “If only I had the time.”

Suddenly, many of us have been given a gift of time. We no longer have to hustle our children around to school and activities. Some parents are now working from home. We have been encouraged not to run errands and socialize. This situation is beyond our control, but seizing the opportunity and making the best of the circumstances is within it. Such modeling for our children contributes to strength and resiliency.

Create a list of activities to enjoy this time together as a family. Here are some suggestions to consider: