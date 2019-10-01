As a practicing physician in Wisconsin for over 40 years, I recently stood alongside bill sponsors Reps. Sondy Pope and Dianne Hesselbein and Sen. Fred Risser in support of the End-of-Life Options Act. This bill would allow terminally ill patients to request that their physician provide a prescription medication they can use if they feel their suffering becomes unbearable, thus allowing them to die peacefully, on their own terms — typically in their sleep, at home, surrounded by loved ones.
In my decades of medical practice, patient autonomy has been one of my guiding principles. In patients who face terminal illness, too often, I have witnessed them withdraw, fearful of losing their autonomy and reluctant to fully utilize hospice services for fear they would not be allowed to die when they were ready. Few decisions are more important to terminally ill, mentally capable people than deciding on what terms they will leave this life.
This bill is modeled on the law enacted in 1997 in Oregon. It is a law that requires the terminal status of a patient to be certified by two independent physicians, who must also determine that the patient is not depressed and fully understands the consequences of their request to use medication to peacefully end their life. It has resulted in an increased use of hospice in Oregon so that it now ranks in the top four states for use of this method of supporting patients in their final months. In a 2015 article in the Journal of Palliative Care, it was felt that the medical aid in dying law resulted in “more open conversation and careful evaluation of end-of-life options, more appropriate palliative care training of physicians, and more efforts to reduce barriers to access to hospice care and thus increase hospice referrals.” Of the people who have pursued medical aid in dying and received medication in Oregon, only about 65% of patients used the medication. However, those who did not use the medication reported that having this medication provided them with a sense of control that was invaluable. Typically, the patients were well-educated and insured. They did not have fears of abandonment and often their families were more involved in their care, surrounding their bedside as 89% of them died at home.
Most physicians and terminally ill patients in Oregon have not utilized the law, but for those patients who wanted to have more control over their final days, it has been invaluable.
I am not alone in my support. Fifty-eight percent of physicians nationwide say that medical aid in dying “should be made legal for terminally ill patients,” according to a 2018 Medscape survey. Physicians at the front lines of providing care for the terminally ill, the American Academy of Family Physicians and the American Academy of Neurology have adopted policies respecting and protecting physicians and patients who choose to participate in medical aid in dying as well as those who choose to opt out. In addition, the American Medical Association’s Council on Ethical and Judicial Affairs acknowledges that physicians who follow their conscience in providing medical aid in dying are in no way violating their professional obligations.
This is an issue that has affected my family, as my very independent father struggled with cancer, and asked me for help to determine the timing and means of his death that I could not provide. Patients seeking medical aid in dying do not want to die — they are already actively dying of an irreversible and untreatable disease or condition.
The protections incorporated into the End-of-Life Options Act protect patients from being pressured into ending their lives by society, insurance companies or family. The bill instead enhances terminal care as patients explore all possibilities as part of a comprehensive plan of care, which includes their family and their physician, with the rest of their healthc are team.
Robert Sander is a family medicine physician. He lives in the Stevens Point area.
