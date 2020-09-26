Dr. Robert Freedland: Trump and his allies are denying health care for Wisconsinites

As a physician, I’m extremely concerned that President Trump refuses to help tens of thousands of people in Wisconsin get health care after they’d lost their insurance because they were laid off during the COVID-19 recession, itself the result of the Trump administration’s poor planning and preparation.
More than 200,000 people in Wisconsin have lost their jobs. For many of them, losing a job also means losing the health insurance they need to care for themselves and their families. Now, in the middle of a pandemic that has killed over 200,000 Americans, families in Wisconsin need more health care, not less. Yet, less health care is what President Trump is saying Wisconsin deserves.
Families without health care are more likely to delay care. I’ve seen all too often how someone without health insurance puts off seeing a doctor for chest pains, waving it off as heartburn, only to suffer a stroke or a heart attack. I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve had to plead with my patients to take their glaucoma medication as prescribed, and not split pills so they last longer and cost less. Without quality, affordable health care, more people will delay care that will put their lives at risk.
With so many people now out of work and uninsured, one sensible step is to allow them to buy health insurance through the ACA through a special extended enrollment period beyond the 30 days of losing their job and outside of the traditional year-end enrollment period. Many of these applicants would qualify for discounts under the ACA, bringing down their health care premiums. Instead of forcing people to pay thousands of dollars for health insurance through COBRA, which continues their workplace insurance, extending the ACA enrollment period enables these same people to buy their own coverage at lower rates that are more affordable than COBRA. With no explanation, the Trump administration refused to let laid-off workers in Wisconsin and 11 other states shop for affordable health coverage.
Another alternative available to laid-off workers in 38 other states but not to Wisconsin and 11 states is Medicaid, which the ACA expanded to cover more low-income families, or households at 133% of the federal poverty level.
The refusal of Republicans in Wisconsin’s Legislature to expand Medicaid is both a wasted opportunity and an unnecessary risk to Wisconsin families, especially during a pandemic and mass layoffs. Expanding Medicaid would save more than $324 million in Wisconsin tax dollars and bring in $1.6 billion in federal dollars to support rural hospitals and health care facilities.
More importantly, Medicaid expansion is improving and saving lives. States that expanded Medicaid are reporting significantly better outcomes in diabetes management and reducing deaths from heart diseases. In these expansion states, people are reporting better access to care and lower health care costs. And Medicaid expansion is also reducing health inequities and disparities. By refusing to expand health care, Wisconsin’s politicians are putting many lives at risk.
Thousands of men and women across Wisconsin and their families now have no health care options because their political leaders have failed them.
By refusing to allow laid-off workers to buy discounted affordable healthcare through the ACA, the Trump administration is turning its back on Wisconsin’s workers. By refusing to expand Medicaid so working families have the security of health care, President Trump’s allies in Wisconsin are denying opportunity to 230,000 people in our state.
And by doing both in the middle of a global pandemic that has killed nearly 200,000 Americans and more than 1,100 people in Wisconsin, President Trump and his allies are inflicting further pain, suffering and deep uncertainty on thousands of families across our state.
Robert Freedland, M.D., is an ophthalmologist in La Crosse.
