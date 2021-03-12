Dr. Richard R. Love: When COVID-19 doesn't go away

If 1% to 4% of Wisconsin adults were developing a chronic disease associated with levels of cognitive and physical impairment incompatible with work and many activities of daily living, we would be alarmed and search for answers.

Long COVID is such a chronic disease, meaning a condition present for more than 6 months. It is real. And a reasonable estimate is that more than 80,000 Wisconsin adults will develop this affliction, 80% of whom will be women.

For context: This total number of Long COVID cases will be double the number of new cases of cancer diagnosed among Wisconsinites in 2020. Ten times the number of Wisconsin women will develop Long COVID as will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021.

Long COVID is a group of syndromes primarily affecting four major organ systems, and it is estimated to develop in about 30% of individuals who have had COVID-19. Some of these patients experienced no symptoms and were diagnosed only by tests. Others experienced severe infections that required intensive hospital care.

An acute episode of COVID with apparently usual and complete recovery at, say, two months, can be followed by sudden onset of Long COVID weeks later. Alarmingly, we do not know whether Long COVID can also occur following “silent” COVID infection.