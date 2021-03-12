Dr. Richard R. Love: When COVID-19 doesn't go away

If 1% to 4% of Wisconsin adults were developing a chronic disease associated with levels of cognitive and physical impairment incompatible with work and many activities of daily living, we would be alarmed and search for answers.
Long COVID is such a chronic disease, meaning a condition present for more than 6 months. It is real. And a reasonable estimate is that more than 80,000 Wisconsin adults will develop this affliction, 80% of whom will be women.
For context: This total number of Long COVID cases will be double the number of new cases of cancer diagnosed among Wisconsinites in 2020. Ten times the number of Wisconsin women will develop Long COVID as will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021.
Long COVID is a group of syndromes primarily affecting four major organ systems, and it is estimated to develop in about 30% of individuals who have had COVID-19. Some of these patients experienced no symptoms and were diagnosed only by tests. Others experienced severe infections that required intensive hospital care.
An acute episode of COVID with apparently usual and complete recovery at, say, two months, can be followed by sudden onset of Long COVID weeks later. Alarmingly, we do not know whether Long COVID can also occur following “silent” COVID infection.
What do we know about this health threat? The most common form of Long COVID is a neuro-inflammatory syndrome. Its symptoms includes fatigue, unrefreshing sleep, anxiety, lack of motivation, diffuse aches and pains including headache, cognitive deficit symptoms, increased sensitivity to sound or light, and a delayed severe fatigue response, occurring the day after increased physical or social activity.
These symptoms are all associated with poor functional status in carrying out the activities of daily living. This syndrome is essentially synonymous with chronic fatigue syndrome, a recognized post-infectious illness affecting over 1 million Americans, 80% of whom are women.
The second Long COVID condition is an autoimmune syndrome with aches and pains, often primarily in muscles and joints, fever, fatigue, temperature sensitivity, fast heartbeat, numbness and tingling in fingers and toes, muscle weakness, and gastrointestinal symptoms.
The third and fourth Long COVID syndromes involve the lungs and heart and follow serious acute COVID illness in perhaps 5% of infected individuals. With the lung syndrome, patients have shortness of breath, cough and reduced capacity for physical activity, while the cardiac syndrome is characterized by rapid or irregular heartbeat and reduced capacity for physical activity. Information about recovery timelines and intervention efficacy is limited.
The available data indicate that patients often have mixtures of these four syndromes along with anxiety, autonomic nervous system problems with light-headedness on standing, heat and cold intolerances, and other chronic conditions induced by organ damage.
These long and frightening descriptions leave us with a multitude of questions to be addressed. We have little rigorous data about:
- The frequency of Long COVID in Wisconsin.
- The frequencies of the different syndromes.
- The range of symptom severities found in these syndromes and their associated levels of functional impairment.
- Medical history and functional status characteristics associated with Long COVID.
- Variations of syndromes across demographic groups including minorities, rural inhabitants and the poor.
- Characteristics of acute COVID illness, which predict the development of Long COVID.
Other disease studies may provide insight: neuro-inflammatory or dominant immune types of chronic fatigue syndrome are well described as occurring in upward of 10% of patients following primarily viral infectious illnesses such as infectious mononucleosis, hepatitis and Lyme disease. More relevant yet are data from two SARS-1 studies showing chronic fatigue conditions in one-third of patients, years after their acute illnesses, suggesting the 30% estimated rate of developing chronic fatigue syndrome after COVID-19 is accurate.
Chronic fatigue syndrome is now diagnosed only by symptoms. W have no definitive diagnostic tests for this condition. Treatments are limited, and those that are recommended are often tailored to specific patient symptoms. The cascade of new patients with chronic fatigue syndrome and mixed Long COVID symptoms and syndromes is encountering a medical community that is unprepared and deficient in information and interventions. The burdens of Long COVID on individual patients, social services, the workforce and health services are looking to be huge.
Richard Horton, editor of the British medical journal The Lancet, writes in his book” The COVID-19 Catastrophe” that we underestimated the avalanche of population impacts, ignored the dangers, communicated poorly and made too many assumptions about acute COVID. We seem to be headed down that same road, repeating the same mistakes with Long COVID.
Dr. Love, of Madison, is a retired academic medical oncologist and public health researcher funded for National Institutes of Health-sponsored research for 30 years at UW-Madison and The Ohio State University. He has international research projects in palliative care, hypertension and Long COVID with graduate students and faculty in the Department of Computer Science at Marquette University.