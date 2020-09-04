Dr. Rebecca Beach: Postal delays threaten my patients. Here’s why everyone in Wisconsin should care, too

By now, we have all heard about the sudden slowdown of mail that began in July coinciding with the appointment of Louis DeJoy, a major donor to President Trump, as Postmaster General of the U.S. Postal Service in June. What once took two business days to deliver now can take weeks. Americans are rightly concerned about the impact these delays would have on our general election on Nov. 3.
As a physician, I’m also concerned these delays could harm the health and safety of my patients.
Many of them are counting on the timely delivery of medications ranging from insulin for their diabetes to statins for high cholesterol to antidepressants for people with mental illnesses. Delays in taking these medications as prescribed can cause serious side effects. A diabetic person could experience diabetic ketoacidosis, which is a sharp spike in blood sugar levels that can cause serious harm and even death. Individuals with heart conditions or high blood pressure who don’t take their medications could suffer a stroke. Patients who go without antidepressants for days could suffer serious withdrawals, putting themselves and even others at risk.
DeJoy admits he made changes that have slowed the mail. To date, at least 11 sorting machines have been or are about to be unplugged in Milwaukee, Green Bay and Madison. Postal workers are no longer allowed to work overtime to clear backlogged mail, which is piling up every day. Stuck in the limbo of undelivered mail are boxes of rotten produce, dead baby chicks and prescription medications for millions of Americans.
Because of COVID-19, my patients prefer to get their medications without leaving their homes, especially high-risk patients with underlying conditions such as diabetes and heart disease. Some patients save money because their insurance companies charge less when patients order their prescriptions by mail.
In Wisconsin in 2019 alone, 3.4 million prescriptions were mailed via the Postal Service. Nationwide, 65 million Americans depend on the USPS for their medications. More than 330,000 military veterans get their prescriptions through the mail.
During the pandemic, the number of mail-order prescriptions nationally surged 21%. To avoid having to leave their homes and increase risk of exposure to COVID-19, more people are counting on the U.S. Postal Service for their medications. The numbers are likely to grow.
Physicians, our patients and Wisconsin families are rightly concerned about the mail delays. They deserve to know why their mail and their prescription medications are getting held up and who’s behind it, so that those individuals can be held accountable. While the political finger-pointing will go on for weeks, even months, we have a few facts we can start with.
President Trump has openly admitted he wants to weaken the U.S. Postal Service so it can’t handle absentee ballots in a presidential election that polling shows he could lose. A whopping 68% of Americans disapprove of how Trump has handled the nation’s response to COVID-19, which has killed 180,000 Americans since March. Three out of every four Americans believe the nation is headed in the wrong direction because of Trump. Meanwhile, DeJoy has also admitted he imposed the orders that are slowing down our mail even as he refuses to restore the mail sorting machines he removed.
My patients, and individuals across Wisconsin and other states, are the ones caught in the crossfire of this high-stakes political push to hogtie the Postal Service, with one in four Americans getting their medications in the mail late.
The effort to undermine the Postal Service also aims to erode citizens’ confidence in the absentee voting process itself. Wary of what happens to their ballots once they’re mailed, voters may have only one other option, and that’s voting in person. And by now most people know that voting locations, with inadequate ventilation and close quarters, increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission — and they may choose not to vote altogether.
Politicians should not be allowed to delay patients’ medications by dismantling the U.S. Postal Service. Neither should they be allowed to dismantle America’s democracy by forcing voters to choose between their health and safety, and their right as citizens to cast their ballots.
Dr. Rebecca Beach is a family physician in Madison, Wisconsin, and a member of the Committee to Protect Medicare.
