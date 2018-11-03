As a pediatric resident in a children’s hospital, I see parents every day who do absolutely everything they can to make sure that their child gets the best possible care. I have treated a child with a rare metabolic disorder whose parents moved two hundred miles and found new jobs just to be closer to medical resources. I have seen a mother donate one of her kidneys for her child. I have worked with parents who volunteered to foster medically complex children. These examples barely skim the surface of the kind of unconditional love and sacrifice I observe every day.
Thinking beyond the walls of the hospital and of the upcoming election, I cannot help but think of children and their tremendous potential. There is so much at stake; even though they cannot vote or speak up for themselves, children will be impacted by the decisions of our elected leaders for years to come. I urge others who care for children to consider voting with children in mind on Nov. 6.
What does this mean?
We all want the children of today to become healthy, moral, independent, and civic-minded stewards of our nation. It is time for our society to examine our actions and policies through a “child lens” that focuses on the future and authentically prioritizes children as that future.
For instance, state budgets are stretched, so many are cutting funding for schools, health care, and mental health facilities for children. Trade-offs and compromise are part of budgeting, but we need policymakers who apply the “child lens” and make decisions with the needs of children in mind.
Similarly, when considering marijuana legalization, policymakers should also consider the “child lens,” telling us how they will protect the developing brains of our youth when they’re faced with big-money advertising.
Changes to “public charge” policy are designed to penalize immigrants for using bread-and-butter services. We should insist that policymakers tell us what gains they foresee and whether any gain can outweigh damage to the health and success of the (often citizen) children of those immigrants. Apply the “child lens.”
What do all these issues have in common? Even if not about children on their face, they have potentially serious implications for them. Americans should demand to know how every policy may affect children.
That’s why I have a simple proposition.
Make the “child lens” a prominent part of policymaking. When a policy is proposed, our leaders should provide explicit documentation of how that policy is expected to benefit our children, today and over the long run. Likewise, policymakers should report how their policies may harm children and how they believe harms are outweighed by benefits.
And yes, policymakers should be ready to discuss the benefits and harms of their policies with voters, outside groups, and political opponents. We may even want a mandatory review by nonpartisan officials or expert organizations. We can call this process whatever we want, perhaps a “Child Impact Review” or “Child Lens Assessment.”
If Americans of all beliefs start to focus on what is good for America’s children — in our dialogue, our actions, and in the candidates that we choose as we #votekids — we may find that we bridge some of our political divides and advance common causes.
After all, it’s not just our politicians who shoulder responsibility for the health and success of our society’s children. We all do. I don’t know of any burden that can be so daunting and simultaneously bring so much joy.
Kevin A. Pettit, M.D., is a pediatric resident physician at the American Family Children's Hospital in Madison and is writing as a private citizen.
