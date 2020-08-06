Dr. Joanna Bisgrove: Face masks save lives. Period.

Last month, a man in New York named Larry Kelly went home from the hospital. Nicknamed “Miracle Larry” by his brother, he had been in the hospital for COVID-19 for 128 days, 51 on a ventilator. His message to the world? “It’s on everybody to wear their mask. You don’t want this.” He couldn’t have been more clear how horrible COVID-19 is and how desperate he was to tell others not to catch it.
The science is clear that face masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing can stop the spread of novel coronavirus. However, some leaders in our state are still intent on letting politics get in the way of public health, putting the lives of Wisconsinites at risk. As a family physician, scientist and public health advisor to my community, this is unequivocally the wrong direction. Universal masking is one of the necessary tools we need to work our way out of this pandemic, and a statewide mask mandate is needed to keep Wisconsinites safe.
First, consider the science. A large and growing number of studies show that face coverings are very effective in slowing the spread of the coronavirus by protecting others from you and by even giving you some protection from others. This can include disposable face masks, cloth face coverings, or even special face shields designed by our own UW School of Public Health and UW School of Engineering. We also need to consider the data in our own state. Some have said that counties and local municipalities have been managing the pandemic fine on their own. If that were the case, we wouldn’t have seen such a rapid rise in daily new cases since mid-June, one that far outpaced any increase in testing capacity. The 7-day rolling average of new cases just recently started to slowly turn down due to masks mandates in Milwaukee, Dane and Rock Counties. However, the number of new cases per day is still high (in the 800s) and we’re still in summer, when most people are outside and more able to social distance. If we don’t get the number of daily new cases down in a hurry, we are going to see an explosion in the fall. A statewide mask mandate gets us back to a place where we can all live and coexist more safely with the coronavirus.
Second, consider our health care system. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has a section on its website that tracks hospital data. Review of the data shows something alarming. First of all, 60% of hospital beds for the state are in the southeastern and southern part of the state — so, effectively, the big cities. The remaining 40% are spread throughout the entire rest of the state. Secondly, on average, 70-80% of all hospital beds in the state are filled on any given day. There is very limited ability to manage a surge of COVID-19 patients. Those stories we heard in New York and Chicago of entire hospitals turning into ICU wards cannot happen here because our hospitals just aren’t equipped to handle that kind of emergency. Also, in some parts of the state, we do not have enough doctors to manage a surge. A 2018 survey shows that while 17% of Wisconsinites live in rural parts of the state, only 9% of doctors do. Due to this uneven distribution, many communities will be in dire straights if they suffer a COVID-19 outbreak. Moreover, many areas of the state do not have enough testing sites and doctor’s resources for testing are limited, so even being able to track the spread of the coronavirus adequately is a challenge.
Finally, consider our community. While up to 40% of people with the coronavirus have few to no symptoms, the other 60% will have symptoms ranging from mild to life-threatening. Twenty percent of all coronavirus cases will require hospitalization and weeks, if not months, of recovery (some may never recover). A sizable number will die. As of this writing, more than 900 in the state already have. Moreover, the virus doesn’t care who you are so long as you have an exposed nose or mouth it can get into. It has stopped our economy, isolated people, and kept our children out of school. Controlling the pandemic is the only way we can start getting back to some kind of normal. And face masks are one of the most important tools we will need to get the pandemic under control. For them to work at their best, everyone needs to wear them.
To be sure, there are the naysayers who ask why there wasn’t a recommendation that masks be worn early in the pandemic, and others who are asking why some people now have to wear goggles and face shields and,“Do we have to wear hazmat suits now?” To the first question: we knew very little about this virus when it first arrived, but we knew other similar viruses only spread when someone had symptoms. The novel coronavirus spreads without symptoms, which caught scientists by surprise. This discovery, along with research showing the effectiveness of masks at slowing and prevention of viral spread, prompted the strong recommendation to wear masks. To the second question: there is a small chance the coronavirus can be caught through the eyes. Usually, this happens for those in high-risk work, such as health care workers. Many will wear face shields. I wear goggles. For the average person, the chances of catching COVID-19 through your eyes is slim. You’re OK to stick to a mask.
And for those who simply hate dealing with a mask — trust me, I get it. While I don’t mind wearing one myself, I am hard of hearing, wear hearing aids, and read lips. Universal masking has presented huge challenges for me, and clear masks are available but expensive for me to buy for everyone around me. It’s been tough trying to hear everything, and I am so grateful for the help I get — but I am exhausted every day. Yet I soldier on, because I know masks aren’t about me. They’re about protecting our community, and protecting Wisconsin.
As Wisconsinites, we are a spirited, self-sufficient group. We are passionately together as a state when it comes to the Packers or the Badgers. Now, more than ever, we need to come together for each other. Everyone wearing a mask is an important part of this. We know that science supports this, and we know more unites us than divides us. On, Wisconsin! We can do this. Together.
Dr. Joanna Bisgrove is a family physician in Wisconsin.
