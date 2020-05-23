Dr. James Stein: How to manage COVID-19 risk as you leave your cocoon

4. Try to dial down the anxiety. If you are taking a walk and someone walks past you, that brief interaction is so low of a risk that it doesn’t make sense to get scared. Smile at them as they approach, turn your head away as they pass, move on. The smile will be more therapeutic than the passing is dangerous. Similarly, if someone bumps into you at the grocery store, don’t stress. That is a very low-risk encounter, too — as long as the person didn’t cough or sneeze in your face.

5. Don’t be obsessive. You don’t need to go crazy sanitizing items that come into your house from outside, such as groceries and packages. If you want to have a staging station for 1 or 2 days before you put things away, sure, no problem. You also can simply wipe things off before they come into your house. That is fine, too. For an isolated family, doorknobs, toilet handles and commonly trafficked light switches could get a wipe off each day. But you don’t need to create a sterile, operating room-like living space.

6. Nothing is absolute. So please get comfortable accepting some calculated risks. Otherwise, you might be isolating yourself for a really, really long time. Figure out how you can be in public and interact with people without fear.