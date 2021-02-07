Dr. James H. Stein: What you need to know about the virus, vaccines and facemasks

The amount of information in recent weeks about virus variants, vaccines and facemasks has been overwhelming and often confusing. As a doctor, I hope to clarify what’s happening and offer some advice.
Viruses evolve because of inherited differences between their ability to survive and replicate. SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, is an RNA virus. Its RNA-copying machinery makes a lot of mistakes, so RNA sequences differ widely between strains of SARS-CoV-2. Occasionally mutations occur that increase the virus’s ability to infect someone or to elude antibodies that defend against it.
The more the virus replicates and spreads, the more opportunities it has to mutate, and the more likely it survives and replicates more. So mutations that enhance transmission eventually become dominant. That is the problem with rapid, uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 in the community. The U.K. coronavirus strain makes the viruses much more likely to spread.
The more insidious problem is that once a population has enough people with partial immunity, due to previous infections or inadequate immunization, viruses with mutations that can evade host defenses become dominant.
That’s what happened last month in Manaus, Brazil, a city with more than 2 million people. It was decimated by COVID-19 last spring, but eventually achieved levels of community infection that should have led to herd immunity. Manaus had seven months of low levels of infection and hospitalization. Then this past month it had a massive resurgence. Perhaps immunity from last spring’s infections had waned, or not as many people had been infected. But a major reason is that viral strains emerged with mutations that caused them to be resistant to antibodies so they could evade our defenses.
That’s scary. Also scary is a variant that first was detected in South Africa, which is more transmissible and seems to reduce vaccine efficacy. These strains have been detected in the United States. The U.K. variant is expected to become the dominant strain here in the next month or two. What can we learn from the spread of new variants?
We must do everything we can to stop transmission: Mutation is not an issue without replication. If we stop transmission, we stop replication in its tracks. That means vaccinations, distancing and masking.
We can’t just worry about our local community. We need to treat coronavirus infection in every corner of the world. It’s not only the ethical thing to do, it’s also in our best interests. A highly transmissible, easily mutating virus anywhere is virus everywhere because of international travel.
Our government also needs to ramp up genetic screening of viruses so we have some idea of what we’re up against in real time. We are way behind.
When it comes to vaccines, don’t get confused by the headlines: the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a game changer. If it’s the vaccine that you have the opportunity to get, you should take it. Same with the Novavax. The headlines are confusing because they are based on press releases that are incomplete and buttressed by “hot take” opinions before all the relevant information is available.
We can’t compare these vaccines head to head because they were tested in different populations of people from different places in the world at different times in the pandemic and used different efficacy endpoints. The only reasonable conclusion — at least today — is that each vaccine is amazingly effective. Each one prevents 85% to 100% of cases of severe COVID-19 infection and death.
So get vaccinated with whichever vaccine you have access to, as soon as you can. They all work and are safe, including Moderna’s and Pfizer’s. Differences are likely to emerge over time, and we have some concern about the new variants. But time will tell. Be optimistic.
Masking confusion has resurfaced because several public officials have been seen wearing two masks. Take a look around you: Everyone is wearing different sorts of masks made of different materials with different fits and numbers of layers. What does it even mean to “double mask”? The keys to a mask are fit and filtration. Getting people to wear a good mask that fits all the time is better than putting on two masks of uncertain fit and quality.
My recommendation is to ditch your cloth mask and wear a 3-4 ply, ASTM level 3 or higher surgical mask. An N95, KN95, FFP2 or similar high grade mask should be better, but they are hard to come by and counterfeits abound. I wear a surgical mask when I am out shopping and add a mask fitter or brace, which creates a better seal and increases filtering effectiveness.
So buy a good surgical mask, and up your game with a fitter or brace. Let’s not forget that getting people to wear masks is the biggest issue of all.
The new variants are more dangerous, and the only way to control them is to make it harder for them to replicate. The only way to do that is to distance, wear a better mask and get vaccinated. We are in a critical one- to two-month period. If we can roll out vaccines and stay away from people, we can get this under control and head into spring with real hope of normalizing the second half of this year. Don’t let the rapid decline in cases lull you into complacency. The time is now.
