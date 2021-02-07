Dr. James H. Stein: What you need to know about the virus, vaccines and facemasks

That’s scary. Also scary is a variant that first was detected in South Africa, which is more transmissible and seems to reduce vaccine efficacy. These strains have been detected in the United States. The U.K. variant is expected to become the dominant strain here in the next month or two. What can we learn from the spread of new variants?

We must do everything we can to stop transmission: Mutation is not an issue without replication. If we stop transmission, we stop replication in its tracks. That means vaccinations, distancing and masking.

We can’t just worry about our local community. We need to treat coronavirus infection in every corner of the world. It’s not only the ethical thing to do, it’s also in our best interests. A highly transmissible, easily mutating virus anywhere is virus everywhere because of international travel.

Our government also needs to ramp up genetic screening of viruses so we have some idea of what we’re up against in real time. We are way behind.