Dr. Dipesh Navsaria: What would Emmett Till think of us today?

I come back to wondering what kind of message we’re sending our children. What is the example we’re setting? Are we modeling how to solve tough, challenging, entrenched problems, or leaving them aside because they make us uncomfortable? How do we answer for the wrongs of history and of now? These are difficult questions, and they’ll call for difficult answers that will not be solved by handing children t-shirts about kindness or equality. But the work is worth doing — if we think we’re all worth it.

I still don’t know what to say to my black son and black daughter about the world about them. In their own ways, they’re both seeing what happens around us all, and figuring out their own ways to cope, react and respond. Our society is a key teacher on this one. So now it’s your turn to think about your actions, both taken and untaken — what will you teach my kids, and every other child out there, of whatever background? What world will you have exist for them?

Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, MPH, MSLIS, MD, FAAP, is an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and also holds master’s degrees in public health and children’s librarianship. Engaged in primary care pediatrics, early literacy, medical education, and advocacy, he covers a variety of topics related to the health and well-being of children and families.

