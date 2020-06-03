Dr. Dipesh Navsaria: What would Emmett Till think of us today?

Emmett Till’s story has haunted my soul for years. Till was the 14-year-old African American boy from Chicago who, in 1955, was brutally lynched in Mississippi for the alleged crime of flirting with a white woman. While his story has always horrified me, it took on a visceral, gut-wrenching feeling when my own African American son reached that same age. How does a parent reconcile to a child our hope for a kind world deserving of trust with the ugly reality of a society that condones the torture and killing of a boy for a minor offense?
I’ve found myself thinking about Till again in the context of several recent high-profile racist incidents. (It wasn’t until 2008 that the woman in question revealed that she had fabricated significant parts of her accusations; this echoed uncomfortably in the recent Central Park incident in which a woman tried to weaponize racist assumptions when calling the police against a black man.)
It’s too easy to consider it as part of an unenlightened time, in which horrifying brutality was condoned and excused under a social and legal structure of white supremacy. Still, recent incidents have shown us that explicit wrongs still very much exist. The chorus of social media “likes” and memes filling my screen in recent days is far better than indifference, and the repeated posting of heartfelt articles and marching at peaceful protests sends a clear message against explicit, reprehensible acts of racism and discrimination.
However, public flare-ups reflect only the tip of a not-rare problem. The work around implicit bias shows us such issues also commonly exist on an unconscious level, but sadly, I’ve not seen convincing evidence that such training necessarily leads to meaningful changes — only mere awareness. Stopping there leaves plenty of room for a vast structure of privilege, exclusion and control to continue unabated. (And it is very, very possible to inhabit that structure without ever realizing it is there.) Explicit recognition of implicit bias is well and good, but only if it is followed by explicit actions leading to explicit changes.
Let me be clear: challenging these flagrant problems is important. But what about issues that surround us every day, and don’t even rise to many people’s notice? Communities are rife with inattention to inclusion and representation in hiring processes, promotion to leadership and so on. A few talks about the Implicit Association Test, if not followed by intentional and purposeful action, amounts to very little. In fact, it may create an uncomfortable situation where those with little or no track record of engagement with historically marginalized communities are perplexed by a cool reception to sudden, reflexive, well-intentioned offers of help. A few online modules will not instantly overcome countless generations of well-earned distrust.
Last year, in recognition of the significant consequences of racism to the health and well-being of children, the American Academy of Pediatrics released a landmark, first-ever policy statement on this subject. It is well-written, well-argued and well-evidenced, and I encourage you to read it as what we in pediatrics — and as a society — should strive for.
I come back to wondering what kind of message we’re sending our children. What is the example we’re setting? Are we modeling how to solve tough, challenging, entrenched problems, or leaving them aside because they make us uncomfortable? How do we answer for the wrongs of history and of now? These are difficult questions, and they’ll call for difficult answers that will not be solved by handing children t-shirts about kindness or equality. But the work is worth doing — if we think we’re all worth it.
I still don’t know what to say to my black son and black daughter about the world about them. In their own ways, they’re both seeing what happens around us all, and figuring out their own ways to cope, react and respond. Our society is a key teacher on this one. So now it’s your turn to think about your actions, both taken and untaken — what will you teach my kids, and every other child out there, of whatever background? What world will you have exist for them?
Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, MPH, MSLIS, MD, FAAP, is an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and also holds master’s degrees in public health and children’s librarianship. Engaged in primary care pediatrics, early literacy, medical education, and advocacy, he covers a variety of topics related to the health and well-being of children and families.
