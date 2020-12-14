Dr. Dipesh Navsaria: To take, or not to take — that is the question

As a former English major, I’m intrigued by how language sometimes differs between how we use certain terms medically, and how the general public may use them. For example, in the news a few months ago, there was a reference to a public figure who “checked himself into a hospital” after testing positive for COVID-19. Any of my medical colleagues would be puzzled, since a hospital is not a hotel — you require evaluation by a licensed medical professional and there needs to be a clear reason for why the intensity of hospital care is required.
One of the phrases which still sits uneasily upon my ears is one that I rarely heard prior to 2020, but now seems to be everywhere — “I will (or won’t) take a COVID-19 vaccine.” Take? To my medically-attuned ears, that conjures up images of someone slipping into a pharmacy while a co-conspirator distracts the staff, and they slyly palm vaccine and exit, likely headed for some black-market deal-making — a literal “taking.” In health care, we reference “administering vaccine” or “injecting vaccine” as what we do. From the patient perspective, it’s “accepting vaccine,” “consenting to vaccine,” or simply “getting immunized.”
At first, I thought this might have been a usage from British English, given my propensity to listen to BBC news podcasts. I mean, in the United Kingdom, shots are referred to as “jabs,” so odd-sounding usage is not unusual to Americanized ears. But then I heard vice-president-elect Kamala Harris state in an election debate that “if public health professionals, if Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I’ll be the first in line to take it, absolutely,” referencing a hypothetical COVID-19 vaccine.
Perhaps this has been common usage for a while, and I simply haven’t noticed it. The Google Ngram website (which tracks language in written texts) was of no help, and a cursory search online didn’t indicate any discussion about this phenomenon. Perhaps it simply reflects that we’re having more public discourse about vaccines in 2020 than ever, so we hear it in the media more. My editor also wondered if it was thinking of it as “taking medicine,” with all the implications that it has of treating an existing condition. Or, perhaps, of relieving symptoms while awaiting the condition to resolve itself, rather than the public health, prevention mindset in which immunization squarely sits.
To a certain extent, I don’t really care what people want to call it, as long as they make a reasoned, informed decision to accept being immunized based on reliable, valid information placed in the proper context. But as I thought about it, I realized that there’s a critical element encapsulated within this incongruence of usage.
An odd historical conceit of traditional medical terminology is that we often act like we “do things” to patients, who are merely passive recipients of our medical questions, examinations, evaluations, advice, medications and so on. While we’re moving rapidly away from that mindset — particularly in how we train the next generation of health care professionals — it’s a difficult dynamic to train ourselves out of.
But the reality is that we’ve long since known that health care should always be a partnership — between at least a patient and their health care provider, and often including other members of health care teams and families, as appropriate. Medical treatment and intervention is always best done as a collaborative process built upon a balanced relationship of personal needs and priorities together with medical experience and expertise.
And in this challenging year, in which just about everyone has experienced a significant loss of control over our lives, I think we reach the crux of the matter. By using the term “take” — and the decision on whether to do so — it firmly grounds the conversation around the choice to be immunized in the individual themselves. It’s an assertion of control, of agency, and of capacity, as rightly it should be.
And with that power, comes responsibility — the responsibility to not only think of your own needs, but of your family, friends, neighbors, community, nation and world; of responsibly sharing reliable and true information; and of the duties of care and of example we shoulder collectively.
So it’s your right to “take” or not — or not yet — but decide responsibly.
Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, MPH, MSLIS, MD, FAAP, is an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and also holds master’s degrees in public health and children’s librarianship. Engaged in primary care pediatrics, early literacy, medical education, and advocacy, he covers a variety of topics related to the health and well-being of children and families.
