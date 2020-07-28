Dr. Dipesh Navsaria: The work of 'good trouble' continues

This month brought the passing of U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, a noted figure in the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s. An image of Lewis from the “Bloody Sunday” march in Selma has always stuck out in my mind. He and his colleagues stand patiently at the Edmund Pettus Bridge, looking directly into a line of hostile Alabama state troopers clad in riot gear, armed with gas canisters and billy clubs, advancing threateningly towards them.
There’s something about his face in that photograph. Calm yet defiant, staring down racism and violence heading directly for him. Yet that defiance accomplished little that exact day — John Lewis suffered a skull fracture, one of many injured. In the longer term, however, their peaceful civil disobedience was part of many actions that accomplished much for the movement.
In a notable quote, he reflected on standing up to authority when those in power refuse to address the wrongs in our world: “Do not get lost in a sea of despair. Be hopeful, be optimistic. Our struggle is not the struggle of a day, a week, a month, or a year, it is the struggle of a lifetime. Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble.” This idea of “good trouble” speaks directly to how sometimes those in power create definitions, structures and punishments that don’t address justice, equity and social benefit, but rather maintain power, keep control and elevate their own status.
I had the privilege of visiting the Pettus Bridge a couple of years ago as part of the Aspen Institute’s Ascend Fellowship convening in Alabama. While being at that spot was incredible, it was not the most notable moment of that day for me. After Selma, we went to Bryan Stevenson’s renowned Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, where there was an exhibit of glass jars filled with soil.
Soil? It was soil from numerous locations where, at some point in American history, a Black man had been lynched as part of a campaign of racial terror. The wall of this room was covered with these, each representing the pain, fear and remarkable injustice with which a man had died, away from friends and family, for the crime of being Black. I felt myself fill with horror as I realized what this exhibit meant.
At that moment, I noticed another fellow, also gazing at this same wall, with tears spilling freely down her face. I went up to her and offered her a gratefully accepted hug of comfort. It was later that I learned that she was thinking of how her own father, as a teenager, fled a feared lynching in the South after a fight over a baseball game. Had his family not gotten him a bus ticket away from town — to which he did not return for decades — her own father’s memorial soil could very well have been on that wall.
Standing at the Pettus Bridge had meaning, but it had the feeling of gazing at a living history book, of contemplating broad societal meaning. But later in the day, in that room at the EJI, I felt it deeply in a different way as I bore witness to the familial, generational pain of my friend being confronted by the deep ugliness of our nation.
I think again of the remarkable complexity of how we can ever explain this to our children today. To that end, I turn back to Rep. Lewis, who left us another legacy: he and his co-authors wrote a graphic novel memoir trilogy called "March," telling the story of the Civil Rights movement. Well-illustrated, accurate and thoughtful, it may offer a way to open conversations and open minds.
And if it speaks to your children, there’s a sequel called "Run"— a graphic novel the continued struggle to register, vote, and secure fair and equitable representation from those who are elected. Perhaps there’s a message there for our children that the work is never completely done — the work of “good trouble, necessary trouble”.
Readers of my column who are interested in the idea that children’s books build better brains, better family relationships, and happier, healthier children and societies may be interested in the new, wide-ranging podcast from Reach Out and Read hosted by yours truly, launching on July 30. Our first episode explores the world of diversity in children’s literature, with some fantastic guests. I hope you’ll join us!
Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, MPH, MSLIS, MD, FAAP, is an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and also holds master’s degrees in public health and children’s librarianship. Engaged in primary care pediatrics, early literacy, medical education, and advocacy, he covers a variety of topics related to the health and well-being of children and families.
