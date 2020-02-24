Dr. Dipesh Navsaria: The 1960s called. They want their smoke and mirrors back

“Let’s face it. We are interested in evidence which we believe denies the allegations that cigarette smoking causes disease.” — Philip Morris, 1970
“It is our opinion … that the repeated assertion without conclusive proof that cigarettes cause disease — however well-intentioned — constitutes a disservice to the public.” — Brown and Williamson, 1971
“Did the presenter call JUUL totally safe more than once?”
“Yes.” — U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi and student Caleb Mintz during congressional hearings, on listening to an industry presenter in school in ninth grade, 2018
Beginning in the 1950s, the tobacco industry expended a great deal of effort claiming that its products were not harmful, and even implied that there may be health benefits. This clearly was not the case, but the damage was done. Even as the industry retreated from these assertions — made even during significant evidence of smoking-related harm appearing — less emphatic forms of marketing continued. The industry publicly denied any desire to market to youth, but some readers may remember “Joe the Camel,” a cartoon-style, youth-appealing “cool” character. It has long since been clear that smoking is harmful (the leading preventable cause of death in the U.S.), and rates of tobacco use in the United States have been declining since. Never again, we vowed, would we be hoodwinked by a vast industry conspiring to market a dependence-creating product in the name of profits.
Or would we? The appearance of electronic nicotine delivery systems — often called e-cigarettes, vapes, JUULs, and so on — has stunned us by how quickly they appeared and took hold of youth. The tactics being used by industry are less blatant than the last century — but no less deceiving. I recall testifying in a legislative committee hearing a few years ago against an attempt to exempt vaping from Wisconsin’s indoor smoke-free law. Industry representatives were there, along with shady “independent groups” making claims that the industry didn’t want to be held legally responsible for. I particularly recall one anonymous social media account telling the world that vaping was “harmless steam.” (It’s far from that.)
While there is some debate about whether these products play a role in “harm reduction” (the concept that it’s less harmful to vape than smoke tobacco, for those who already smoke), we have limited data on the magnitude of that difference, and what’s necessary in terms of monitoring and safety — in the European Union, for example, there is much stricter regulation of vaping products.
However, do not be confused: in no way should we allow the question of adults and existing smokers to cloud the picture when it comes to youth. Let me be absolutely clear: Nicotine is a habit-forming substance, and when youth are targeted through marketing and appealing products, the industry is creating new nicotine-dependent people. In fact, youth are often completely unaware that products like JUUL contain nicotine, and do not realize that a single pod has as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes. Some manually-filled pods can have even more.
There is good news on the policy front, however, with movement on the federal and state levels to protect youth from becoming newly-dependent on nicotine. Around the New Year, the Trump administration announced new regulations limiting sales to those 21 years of age or older, and almost completely eliminating flavored nicotine products.
As I write this, the Wisconsin Assembly has passed AB422, which allows local jurisdictions to enforce these changes. There were proposals that would have allowed loopholes for unlicensed “vape shops” and non-nicotine-containing vape products, creating enforcement nightmares and routes for youth to continue to gain access — but thankfully, reason prevailed.
The ball is now in the court of the Wisconsin Senate, under companion bill SB364. Let’s get this done. Too many youth have become newly nicotine-dependent at the hands of the vaping industry, and it’s clear that we need strong protections to keep children safe from these products and industry manipulation.
We’ve seen this before. This time, let’s not take decades to protect youth.
Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, MPH, MSLIS, MD, FAAP, is an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and also holds master’s degrees in public health and children’s librarianship. Engaged in primary care pediatrics, early literacy, medical education, and advocacy, he covers a variety of topics related to the health and well-being of children and families.
