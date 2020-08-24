Dr. Dipesh Navsaria: The art — and science — of connecting people and ideas

In my most recent column, I discussed the challenges of effective science communication. It’s not simply enough to state correct facts — one needs to also recognize who one's listeners are, what they may be thinking, and to understand their hopes, fears, dreams and concerns. A messaging strategy that doesn’t take this into account will be heard — but likely only by those who already agree with you.
The related concepts of confirmation bias (“I will place more importance on the evidence which supports what I already believe”) as well as echo chambers (where you surround yourself almost exclusively with those who share the same values and beliefs) are major features of political discourse and social media, but also extend to areas like parenting and friendships. For those who don’t already agree with you, poorly-done science communication may be ignored, but even worse, could potentially reinforce biases counter to what you’re communicating.
So how can science overcome these issues and make the case for knowledge in a way that will be heard and properly considered by a broad range of people? Some comes from well-studied principles experienced science communicators use — public information officers are trained in doing this well, and can teach others how to convey information while still remaining true to the facts at hand. The study of “framing,” messaging that avoids triggering reflexive opposition in listeners, is also key. Many good presenters and lecturers additionally can teach how to convey complex, nuanced information in ways that are compelling and “stick with” audiences, allowing them to leave with a clear, big-picture understanding.
I would further argue that one can and should go further, and look beyond science. To effectively convey concepts to human beings requires one to have insight into the human condition — our highs and low, our simplicities and complexities, alone and in groups. This is beautifully accomplished by the arts, whether visual, performative, written, or otherwise. Through engaging — and learning from —the arts, we can elucidate principles for how to convey expertly and gracefully.
For example, literature can bring a rich understanding of the vast diversity of perspectives among humans, of the strengths and failings we all contain within us, and of triumphs and tragedies of our interactions with one another. Visual arts can offer counsel on contemplation, of recognition, and of observation. We can learn how to not only understand, but how to connect well.
Biologist E.O. Wilson spoke of “consilience,” a “jumping together” of streams of thought from various fields that agree with one another, despite coming from perhaps very different fields. Recognizing small points of consilience between sciences and the arts often sharpens the mind into recognizing that there are actually vast areas of overlap where the interplay and interaction between them speak to the same challenges from different perspectives.
A structural issue is that our societal institutions tend not towards a consilience-oriented mindset, but rather one of silos — very notable in academia, government and beyond. This separation goes beyond simple departments or schools of thought, but even in how to support the work of those who cross between areas with ease. However, there are organizations that not only recognize this, but celebrate and support it. Marking its 150th anniversary this year is the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts, and Letters which spans all of these areas, recognizes the intersections between them, and celebrates and furthers them in the public consciousness.
(Disclaimer: I am a 2018 Fellow of the Wisconsin Academy, and serve on their board, but I doubt I would be in either capacity if I didn’t already long-since believe in the deep and necessary value of this kind of work. Still, check us out and consider supporting our work!)
I’ll end with one last thought, which is of the all-important notion of trust. Trust, ideally, is based in knowing that the other person uses the best available facts and reasoning when communicating with you, but also with a strong understanding of emotion, empathy and perspective — as well as a track record of doing both, repeatedly.
Our society today suffers from a deep fracture of trust in one another, in so many ways. Some are microscopic, but add up nonetheless. Others are massive, traumatic and severe. Some are recent, raw and present, and others resonate going back generations.
We’ll cure this only through an intense and curious search for better, deeper and understandable knowledge, nurtured and transformed by the arts into that which will touch, heal and nourish the human spirit — and concluding with the will to make that world a reality.
Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, MPH, MSLIS, MD, FAAP, is an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and also holds master's degrees in public health and children's librarianship.
