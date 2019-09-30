I’d like to talk to you about flamingos. Not the long-legged, pink-colored, filter-feeding birds of the family Phoenicopteridae, nor their plastic, lawn-adorning brethren which, thanks to a famed, long-ago prank, is the official city bird of Madison. Perhaps our new Madison professional soccer franchise — Forward Madison FC, complete with a pink flamingo logo, bold uniforms and a zany sense of humor? Close.
I’d like to talk about The Flock — the supporters’ club for Forward Madison. If you’ve been to games, they’re the rather loud, singing, chanting, flag-waving section at the far end of the field, marching in as part of the “entertainment” before games. There’s more, though. It’s about what lies behind the shouts, the banners and the fandom.
Globally, it’s not unusual that supporters’ clubs often make the news related to violence or discrimination in their ranks. While many do not have problems, the incidence of hate-filled ideology, racist chants and more are sadly not rarities. It’s completely the opposite — and is designed as such — when it comes to The Flock.
First, for this introvert to voluntarily show up at large social events where I don’t know anyone is a remarkable occurrence. An organization I’m heavily involved with was a monthly charity partner, so I went several times to pre-match and watch parties to speak. I found welcoming, interesting individuals who were happy to chat and talk for a bit.
Second, the racial and ethnic diversity is far more representative of Madison as a whole than most local events, which skew in one direction or another. The Flock’s subgroups (representing Latinos, African Americans, women, etc.) work together, spend time together and support one another. Also, one of the “capo stands” (the song/chant leaders) is regularly all-female — a rarity in soccer. While the leadership of The Flock would likely tell you that there is much more to do, it didn’t stop at simply hoping people would do the right thing. There are clear, written policies about racism and hate, and even procedures if an incident occurs.
Third, there’s equity in everyday actions. There are several regulars with visible physical disabilities, including requiring wheelchairs. I remember watching the leaders of our pre-game marches to the stadium — someone was always guiding them to the curb cuts, watching for car traffic when streets were the only option, and others immediately assisting when one chair was briefly stuck in railroad tracks.
Fourth, children — you were perhaps wondering when I’d get to them. Despite what may seem like a “grownups-only” scene, there is tenderness and warmth toward children, from infants on up. Children readily recognize “regulars” and greet them as if they are familiar relatives. The old saying about how it takes a village to raise a child comes to mind when I see children who are comfortable, content and checked on.
Beyond all this, The Flock has, from the very beginning, made charity a keystone of the organization, partnering with a monthly community organization, seeking to help nonprofits further their work. There are also park cleanups and other opportunities. Social purpose built into socializing and entertainment is a deliberate strategy.
Science tells us that social connection, trust and shared experiences help us as individuals to cope with challenges. We also know that connecting with others different from us reduces fear and allows us to share our strengths with one another. Yet, we are in a society that notably struggles to make diversity and inclusion more than a slogan or a distant goal.
Rather than rely on good intentions alone, The Flock built this into the very fabric of the organization from the beginning, right down to written policies, procedures and statements. Intentionality matters.
People reach out and make newcomers feel welcome. Connection matters.
And people watch out for each other, with grace, generosity and good humor. Kindness matters.
And, best of all, we all get to watch a fun, amazing soccer team, and cheer them on — together.
I think that’s what it means to go "Full Mingo."
Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, MPH, MSLIS, MD, FAAP, is an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and also holds master’s degrees in public health and children’s librarianship. Engaged in primary care pediatrics, early literacy, medical education, and advocacy, he covers a variety of topics related to the health and well-being of children and families.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.