Dr. Dipesh Navsaria: Shedding the costume of certainty

In my last column, I warned people to “beware the garments of pseudoscience,” of those who tout solid explanations of the world, grounded in some conspiracy. While there are those who knowingly deceive, many who share misinformation are not doing so out of an intent to harm.

Why does this exist? If it didn’t, fringe movements would remain exactly that. Instead, they take up time and energy, and often money and resources are — repeatedly— spent in disproving, often to no avail. Much effort is put into line-by-line rebuttals and debunkings, only to be ignored. Why do humans ignore clear, factual data?

This is not really about having better data (although our objective science should always be solid); it is about emotion. Human beings fear “bad things,” and when they happen, we crave both explanations and certainty about where to assign blame. Being told that a global pandemic is due to a single instance of shocking incompetence — or worse yet, a planned conspiracy — is a cleaner, understandable explanation than a complex, nuanced, multi-factorial situation backdropped by competing appropriate priorities and decisions made by reasonable people — perhaps with some mistakes, but not necessarily with malignant intent.