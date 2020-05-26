Dr. Dipesh Navsaria: Shedding the costume of certainty

In my last column, I warned people to “beware the garments of pseudoscience,” of those who tout solid explanations of the world, grounded in some conspiracy. While there are those who knowingly deceive, many who share misinformation are not doing so out of an intent to harm.
Why does this exist? If it didn’t, fringe movements would remain exactly that. Instead, they take up time and energy, and often money and resources are — repeatedly— spent in disproving, often to no avail. Much effort is put into line-by-line rebuttals and debunkings, only to be ignored. Why do humans ignore clear, factual data?
This is not really about having better data (although our objective science should always be solid); it is about emotion. Human beings fear “bad things,” and when they happen, we crave both explanations and certainty about where to assign blame. Being told that a global pandemic is due to a single instance of shocking incompetence — or worse yet, a planned conspiracy — is a cleaner, understandable explanation than a complex, nuanced, multi-factorial situation backdropped by competing appropriate priorities and decisions made by reasonable people — perhaps with some mistakes, but not necessarily with malignant intent.
Additionally, certainty-seeking overmagnifies small pieces of information, and imbues them with significance. While the best way to avoid infection with SARS-CoV-2 (the coronavirus) is self-isolating at home, wearing face coverings when you must venture out and washing your hands, there’s an inordinate focus on relatively minor and even dubious things. A carefully-done, peer-reviewed, published, real-life study is very different from the results of a computer model placed on a scientific preprint site. Yet the latter can get picked up by the media and announced breathlessly as “new findings,” and quickly become “truth” among the public. Assigning the same level of significance to both borders on journalistic malpractice — and that’s not even thinking about the numerous "bad takes" on social media. The costume of certainty is all too easy to wear, it would seem.
How do we counter this? I offer a few thoughts:
- Comfort with change: Be comfortable with the idea of change, and that there’s some level of uncertainty even among experts, because we just don’t know enough to give detailed guidance with certainty. Please also know that there’s a lot that is known, and that not having every answer doesn’t negate the answers we do have. There’ll also be change as we learn more. Lean in to it.
- Credibility: Learn to judge what’s credible, and to gently question what you’re hearing. A well-done newspaper article should link to published studies, not vague assertions. If it seems radically different from what you’re hearing, question whether it’s truly the case.
- Context, in two parts: Some desire 100% safety before they’ll return to public places. No human activity is ever 100% safe. It’s one thing if you’re clearly in a high-risk category, but you may want to ask yourself if you’re actually at greater risk of harm driving to your library than from the lower risk of contracting COVID-19 there. We take on “everyday risks” all the time without thinking about them. Place risk in context.
The other element of context? It’s easy to feel that the world is an uncontrolled, inept, hazardous place. Look around, though — there’s an awful lot of people working on a vast array of solutions to this pandemic. Compared to just eight weeks ago, we’re in a far better place than we were. “Look for the helpers,” as Mr Rogers told us.
- Calm: Anxiety and fear are completely understandable, and being experienced by so many. Contribute as much as you can to staying calm, listening and being thoughtful about solutions.
- Finally, compassion. We need to all give each other a break and be as generous as possible with our understanding. Attribute to one another the best of intentions. A lot of people are having a hard time with all this, and we likely don’t know even half of their stories. Help them cope, connect, and feel cared for. Set out to offer as much workplace flexibility and options as possible. We’d all do better in a workforce with less of an atmosphere of compliance, and much more of caring.
It’s only then that we’ll shed the costume of certainty and reveal what I think our true natures are. Vulnerable, more than a little scared — but caring for each other through repeated small acts and large — until we emerge, together.
Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, MPH, MSLIS, MD, FAAP, is an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and also holds master’s degrees in public health and children’s librarianship. Engaged in primary care pediatrics, early literacy, medical education, and advocacy, he covers a variety of topics related to the health and well-being of children and families.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!