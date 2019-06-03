There has been a lot of hand-wringing in the local press about the state of the Madison Metropolitan School District, particularly around behavior. In particular, the behavior education plan implemented over the last several years — intended to reduce exclusionary practices and use a more progressive approach to discipline — has come under fire for essentially allowing a permissive, low-consequence environment that affects learning as well as staff morale.
I read these with interest — my two children attend MMSD schools, as do many of my patients. I have a strong interest in environments that promote and support quality learning, not disruption and chaos. At the same time, I’m all too aware of the disparities in opportunity and achievement that exist. It is not lost on me that almost every child I see clinically at Dane County Juvenile Detention is African-American — and so many of them intelligent and insightful. The lost potential — and the concomitant loss of societal benefit — haunts me.
It’s a difficult challenge, and I don’t envy the task of balancing MMSD leadership and the School Board have in front of them. If I had an easy solution, I’d tell you what it was. I don’t. (One of a number of reasons you don’t see me running for the School Board.)
Yet, there’s something even more compelling — as a community, we’re anxious about the quality of our schools, about the ability of our teachers to educate well and of all our youth to be academically successful. The problem: we’re looking in the wrong place.
Our assumption is that school failure reflects a deficit in the schools, who don’t "get it right." Far from it — school failure is a symptom of a problem that took root long before the first day of kindergarten. In the same way a heart attack due to clogged coronary arteries didn’t suddenly happen due to diet at age 60, but represents the accumulation of many years worth of the interplay of diet, exercise, environment and genetics, the behavior and learning issues that plague public schools everywhere are caused by something that starts from birth — and arguably even earlier.
The last few decades have brought a clear, convincing, replicable set of scientific findings from multiple fields that show the enduring, sometimes generation-spanning effects of stressful circumstances that are not adequately protected against. A child who was arrested for bringing a weapon to school? Yes, he shouldn’t have done that.
But look also at every last input that culminated in that situation. Did he ever see academic success pay off for anyone in his zip code? How much explicit and implicit racism and discrimination did he experience even before kindergarten? How much violence did he routinely witness? Did programs intended to help mitigate the challenges of poverty — Medicaid, SNAP and others — become out-of-reach due to state policy designed to hinder? Did all this cause significant stress to his mother while pregnant, such that it caused changes in gene expression that primed him for self-defense and survival rather than love, curiosity and exploration?
In Michigan, recent reports indicate little movement in reading skills, despite substantial investment. I’m not surprised. One, while $80 million sounds like a lot, it’s a paltry sum for so many children; two, they’re waiting until the preschool years to even start, and even then focus primarily on first and second grades.
Learning to read doesn’t start in first grade. It doesn’t even start in preschool. It starts in infancy, when a caring, loving, responsive adult with the capability, capacity and confidence to do so can share books together every day with their young child. That only happens when that adult is healthy, content, earning a living wage, and not focused continually only on survival.
Let’s not make the same mistake here. The challenge our schools face is not of their making — it’s a symptom. We need to figure out how to “get it right," but much, much earlier. The science is there, and we know what needs to be done.
Do we have the courage to do it?
Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, MPH, MSLIS, MD, FAAP, is an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and also holds master’s degrees in public health and children’s librarianship. Engaged in primary care pediatrics, early literacy, medical education, and advocacy, he covers a variety of topics related to the health and well-being of children and families.
