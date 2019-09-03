In our society, parenting often comes with the unappetizing side dish of other people’s judgement: from strangers, friends and family, or — unfortunately — professionals whose ostensible job is to help you. It is perhaps well-meaning, but sometimes less about a concern for you and your child and more about someone indicating that they think they know better than you do.
I’m not talking about situations where there’s a fairly clear right or wrong answer. If you decide to hold your infant on your lap instead of in a properly installed car seat, I hope that you’re not only judged, but that someone intervenes. If you are given old-school advice about coating your febrile child with rubbing alcohol — please don’t do that. It doesn’t help, and it only harms. And, yes, please fully immunize your child, on schedule. We have a responsibility to keep up-to-date, and to protect our children in accordance with what has been well-established.
Many aspects of parenting, however, are not so clear-cut. This happens repeatedly in the realm of pediatric advice, where different studies have changed what we recommend in terms of infant feeding — and even then a lot can be based on expert opinion. We have excellent data on how beneficial reading aloud with your children is from birth onward, but if you’re looking for strong evidence on “which books are the best” for any given child, that doesn’t exist.
There are two areas that I find particularly concerning when considering parenting.
One, we often make interesting assumptions about how one learns to parent. You might assume it’s a natural, inborn instinct and that parents who don’t talk, read, sing and play with their young children are guilty of a vile moral failing. Far from it — we learn how to interact with young children by watching others do it. If you live in environments where this happens routinely, you take this in without even realizing it.
But if you don’t have examples around you, you may hear important parenting advice such as "talk to your young infant," but have no idea if you’re doing it right. (After all, your infant isn’t going to provide detailed verbal feedback.) You may be worried you won’t say the right things. You might fall for the slick marketing that encourages you to put your child in front of “learning” videos and apps (all of which have zero evidence for efficacy in infants and toddlers) because of this worry.
We don’t make assumptions like this for other skills. I wouldn’t recommend that our medical school tell students to “just go do an appendectomy” and respond contemptuously when they say they don’t know how. (For the record, we definitely don’t do this.) There’s a long, careful process of skill-building involved. Why is parenting any different, and any less worthy of investment and support?
In the Reach Out and Read program (for which I am the Wisconsin medical director), I’ve learned to not only emphasize clinicians providing advice on reading and books at checkups, but also to cultivate careful, intentional, skillful inquiry around parenting activities involving reading aloud. While many think we’re a book giveaway program, we’re really, secretly, a parenting support program.
Two, of particular concern is when assertions about how one should parent are placed into policy decisions. We see this around an odd willingness by policymakers to dictate food purchases or second-guess decisions around how to spend money, without understanding anything about the family’s situation. Where there is evidence telling us that constraining options parents can choose makes sense, we should consider doing so — but if not, don’t do it.
It’s hackneyed to say that parenting is the hardest job there is, but there’s a lot of truth in that. It’s made all the more difficult when we pass judgment without clear reason to do so, whether that’s in policy or interpersonally.
Parents are a child’s first and best early teachers. We should help them see themselves in that role, and to be confident and successful in doing so.
Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, MPH, MSLIS, MD, FAAP, is an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and also holds master’s degrees in public health and children’s librarianship. Engaged in primary care pediatrics, early literacy, medical education, and advocacy, he covers a variety of topics related to the health and well-being of children and families.
