Dr. Dipesh Navsaria: Pride and prejudice (and outright fabrication)

Recently, I posted a link to an article on my public-facing social media which discussed how the recent, likely premature removal of statewide mask mandates in Texas and Mississippi left essential workers feeling vulnerable. While I would not have been surprised to see anti-mask-mandate arguing on Twitter or Facebook, for some reason, this time it erupted on LinkedIn, of all places.
Now, I’m not unfamiliar with social media “wars” — after all, pediatricians have been dealing with the anti-vaccine movement’s misinformation campaigns for decades. I still am dismayed, however, to see the badly-reasoned arguments touted. Some are puzzling, such as the person who stated “the marketplace will take care of its own.” Others are just appalling, such as the comment that the COVID-19 death rate is “meaningless in the big picture, tragic only for those personally involved.” (I don’t know how to convince someone that they should care about other people.)
I do think that there are legitimate debates to be had about what the role of government should or shouldn’t be on all sorts of topics. We also need to recognize, however, that “the marketplace” may do a poor job of protecting vulnerable workers. My teenage daughter works part-time at a grocery store, and even with Dane County’s mask mandate she has personally experienced a few irate customers refusing to comply, requiring a manager’s intervention. I’m not certain what it would be like if there were no county mandate — and, mind you, we are a family with the privilege that she wouldn’t have to work if the situation were to become untenable. What about those who don’t have that option?
Ironically, there was yet another recent, very-large-scale study which looked at the influence of policies such as mask mandates and not allowing in-restaurant dining, showing a drop in cases and death rates associated with the implementation of such policies. But as I’ve long since learned, this isn’t really about facts. It’s about emotion.
I have no problem with people asking questions when they’re worried about something they’ve heard. It’s fine to seek more information in good faith if you’re genuinely curious. The pandemic has heightened fear and anxiety pretty much across the board, and we shouldn’t blow off the physical, emotional, financial and social strains that everyone — yes, even the “free marketplace, no government regulation” folks mentioned above — are experiencing.
I do have a problem, however, with people who made up their mind long ago, and will not change it, even when new, credible information is offered. I have a problem with people “civilly” asking questions solely to harass you, a phenomenon called sealioning. (It’s a thing. Look it up!) Mind you, all these issues exist along the entire political spectrum; it’s not exclusive to one group.
And even more so, I have a problem with people who deliberately sit down and knowingly create disinformation. I can understand how worrying it may be to see a social media graphic implying a great harm or deep conspiracy, and maybe even sharing it out of fear or anxiety. But to sit down and take the time to fabricate something that you know is badly supported by evidence? What is wrong with you?
The problem with all of this is that it puts the work of figuring out what is “true” on the recipients of the information. While good media literacy skills matter and should be taught, in a sense we put all the work on the victims of disinformation campaigns. Maybe this is changing — although it took a violent mob storming the U.S. Capitol for social media companies to finally take some action.
Of course, there’s always going to be a tension between free speech and censorship, and some of these debates are not easy to adjudicate. But we’ve long since given this nonsense the ability to live rent-free in our brains, and it’s seeped up into bad policy, bad decisions and a very, very real death toll that we all pay the price for — to the point that some convince themselves that those deaths are “meaningless.”
Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, MPH, MSLIS, MD, FAAP, is an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and also holds master’s degrees in public health and children’s librarianship. Engaged in primary care pediatrics, early literacy, medical education, and advocacy, he covers a variety of topics related to the health and well-being of children and families.
