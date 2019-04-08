Over the last few weeks, my occasional walking commute between elements of my professional life has become far more challenging, thanks to the confluence of winter weather, construction, and ill-applied policy. Two construction projects on near-opposite sides of the street with no provision for pedestrians have already turned the usual quick stroll into a video-game-like dodging back and forth across the street, while cars, bicycles and construction equipment maneuver nearby.
Winter weather worsens all this: Slush and ice builds up, banks of snow prevent the construction-spawned informal pedestrian crossings from being tenable, and, at one particularly hideous location, the carefully designed curb cut was impassable due to the buildup of plowed snow that had now frozen into a solid block, likely necessitating a pickaxe in order to get by.
This all brought back memories of over 10 years ago, when I was temporarily disabled after elective leg surgery, limiting my mobility in a cold and icy February. I was ready to return to work within a few days, but knew I would not be able to walk long distances, and certainly not at my usual breakneck pace. I thought: We have ways to accommodate limited mobility, and I had a clear-cut need. No problem.
To my surprise, this took some doing. At my post-operative followup, no one asked whether I needed a temporary disabled parking permit — it was up to me to request it, and they looked a bit surprised. I then discovered that having a disabled permit doesn’t mean you can actually park in those spots at UW; one needs a specific lot permit from them and — surprise! — there weren’t any available. Let’s just say that it ended up being a very long, slow walk from my assigned lot in.
The moment where the difficulty of all this really hit me was when I was standing outside trying to cross the street to a clinic elsewhere in town. I definitely needed to activate the walk signal, because I was moving slowly. However, said button was about 6 feet away from the nearest clear sidewalk, thanks to vast amounts of snow heaped up next to it. I finally managed to lean over a bit and use my cane to press the button.
While I stood there in this snow-clearance-created, precarious incline, hoping to not fall while jabbing my cane at the pole, I wondered: How in the world do those with not-so-temporary disabilities put up with these repeated indignities in a world that purports to accommodate them?
Which brings me to my point — construction is necessary and winter weather is inevitable — but how we respond to them is a matter of policy. What possesses municipalities to allow extensive construction without requiring safe, clear routes for pedestrians? (Don’t tell me it’s too crowded — they manage this in Manhattan all the time.) Alternate-side-of-the-street parking may be a pain, but it’s how streets get plowed clear so ice walls don’t form — and that curb cut becomes usable for all of us, including the elderly and disabled.
What leads to inadequate sidewalk clearing that leaves someone stranded, unable to cross a road for want of a walk signal? Partly diligence by the owner, but partly policies that don’t require and enforce adequate clearance. And what leads institutions to not easily accommodate temporary disabilities? Policy.
Our built environment — how we create it, interact with it, and maintain it — is a significant part of human health. It can make a critical difference to the lives of many with disabilities, and can affect all of us when it is not considered as a part of the policymaking process.
Snow and ice will melt, and construction will eventually end. I healed, and my temporary disability was over within a few weeks. But what of those for whom this is a fixed reality? We can do better.
Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, MPH, MSLIS, MD, FAAP, is an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and also holds master’s degrees in public health and children’s librarianship. Engaged in primary care pediatrics, early literacy, medical education, and advocacy, he covers a variety of topics related to the health and well-being of children and families.
