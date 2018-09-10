“Why are we putting in so much effort for children to play? They’re just amusing themselves.”
“They’re just playing…how expensive can it be to have someone watch them play?”
“Oh, it’s so lovely how this initiative gives them a chance to play in between their other activities. Young kids need a break to enjoy themselves.”
These are paraphrased examples of comments sometimes heard when discussing early childhood programs. They represent a variety of beliefs and views — some supportive of investment in this time period, some not — but there is a common underlying misconception, that play is solely recreational. This is a profound misunderstanding of what this activity means for young children; play is not about amusement. It is an important process by which development occurs.
This concept is supported by a quote that I have seen attributed to a number of great individuals throughout the ages, including T. Berry Brazelton, Fred Rogers, Maria Montessori, and others — so it is unclear where it originated, but the meaning is still central: “Play is the work of the child.” Certainly, some aspects of the word “work” could be quibbled over, but if one views “work” as representing time spent exploring critical skills necessary for personal and social purpose and potential, then I think this sentiment clearly holds true.
None of this is to imply that play occurs in a vacuum. While there is great importance in solitary play or play with other children, the influence of parents and other caregivers is key. Adults offer structure, role modeling, encouragement, and guidance in play — and how they do it matters. Numerous studies document different styles when it comes to parent-child interactions. Some parents use an authoritarian play style, where there is a focus on a “correct answer,” e.g., a child putting the right block into the correctly shaped hole on the sorter. Others use a permissive style, in which there are no limits or rules; they are responsive (unlike a neglectful parent), but do not impose any structure at all.
The style that is both responsive as well as reasonably structured is what is referred to as authoritative parenting, where a caregiver is involved and engaged, but allows the child to explore, experiment, and try, stepping in to assist when there may be frustration, and celebrating successes or new delights. While one may think these interactional styles are innate, they can actually be learned, often via what we have been exposed to — which highlights how important parenting support programs are in helping build confidence and abilities around doing the difficult work of parenting well.
Last month, the American Academy of Pediatrics reaffirmed strongly the importance of play in a fantastic clinical report. This unabashed romp through the fields of neuroscience, developmental psychology, pediatrics, and education is worth reading by anyone who works with children.
Of note, they state: “Research demonstrates that developmentally appropriate play with parents and peers is a singular opportunity to promote the social-emotional, cognitive, language, and self-regulation skills that build executive function and a prosocial brain. Furthermore, play supports the formation of the safe, stable, and nurturing relationships with all caregivers that children need to thrive.
"Play is not frivolous: it enhances brain structure and function and promotes executive function (i.e., the process of learning, rather than the content), which allow us to pursue goals and ignore distractions. ...
"At a time when early childhood programs are pressured to add more didactic components and less playful learning, pediatricians can play an important role in emphasizing the role of a balanced curriculum that includes the importance of playful learning for the promotion of healthy child development.”
Educators, policymakers, and others? I’m emphasizing it, right here, right now. Support, enhance, nurture, promote, and protect play for young children. It is not only the work of the child—it is what builds the world to come.
Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, MPH, MSLIS, MD, FAAP, is an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and also holds master’s degrees in public health and children’s librarianship. Engaged in primary care pediatrics, early literacy, medical education, and advocacy, he covers a variety of topics related to the health and well-being of children and families.
