Dr. Dipesh Navsaria: On experts, soils and toilet plumes

We humans like new, novel things, so we’ll gravitate to that which is different. As someone who is often described as an “expert” on a number of pediatric-related topics, I often ruefully point out that an expert is "someone from out of town, with slides." I’ve given talks in places which my hosting colleague could easily have given, but somehow being from “out of town” imbues whatever I say with far more gravity.

So how do we know who to believe? It’s not always easy, and one of the difficult yet true parts of science is that data can sometimes point to opposing answers. However:

One, what is the nature of the claim made? If it’s at odds with what’s already known, recall that extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. TV shows aside, most advances are evolutionary, not revolutionary. Question it carefully if it seems altogether novel.

Two, how was the information found? A theoretical computer model is less valid than a laboratory experiment, which is less valid than a real-world study. Concepts that have sounded great have often had weak results in the lab, and are often negligible in the real world. That’s not to say that the foundational work isn’t important, but it’s also not the last word.