Dr. Dipesh Navsaria: Love in the time of coronavirus

This column is about love. Not love in the erotic sense, but a love for fellow human beings, perhaps what the Greeks called agape.
In the last week alone, I’ve fielded numerous messages and calls from organizations seeking guidance regarding COVID-19 (“the novel coronavirus”) — and infection control is not even my “day job!” Amid this, I have to admit I got worried. It is challenging to sit between the worlds of clinical medicine and public health to navigate the interrelated but sometimes very different messages those two fields deliver.
With COVID-19, there’s a high risk for confusion. On one hand, the vast majority of those infected will have minor to moderate symptoms — and then recover. This is not a “killer virus,” and most may not need any evaluation at all, and can recover at home well. On the other hand, for those who are susceptible — older, chronically ill, immunocompromised or pregnant individuals — this infection could have severe consequences requiring hospitalization and intensive care, and even death could ensue. For the sake of those individuals — and for the capacity of our health care system — the public health message is focused on decreasing spread to the extent possible.
This is where I got worried. Public health messages that ask people to make a decision to change behavior, alter choices or accept an intervention in the name of protecting all members of our society sometimes don’t always go over well. Perhaps I’ve been scarred by too many of the endless debates with those who choose to forgo the remarkable protection of vaccines for their children, but the constant shouting about individual choice that ignores overwhelming evidence of benefit wears one down.
Given this, can we really expect Americans to socially distance themselves, to accept canceled sporting events, theater, parties, conferences and more? Will these appeals for the common good override the disappointment of postponed vacations and adjustment to altered work and school schedules?
To my surprise, it looks like we’re doing it. We’re recognizing how much this matters, and we’re stepping forward to do it. So many people, places and events are doing what needs to be done. While disappointment is natural, it’s also accompanied by clear assertions that this is the right — and necessary — thing to do.
This, ultimately, is love. Love for our fellow humans that we may not know, nor ever meet. Love that we care for their well-being, their existence and their contribution to our society. It makes me happy to see that. These threats do not single out political affiliation, race, ethnicity, sex, religion or immigration status. They are human-endangering, and require a human-protecting response. When we protect all, we PROTECT ALL.
I hope, then, that we can continue to show this broad-scale, unconditional love for one another. Not just through our actions, but through our policies. For one thing, employers can stop demanding “proof” of illness via requiring a physician’s note, which only ties up resources and increases exposure needlessly. They can also be lenient with sick leave policies and meaningful telecommuting arrangements. Effectively saying “We trust you” to employees is a form of this love.
On a larger front, the lack of universal paid sick leave is a clear and present danger to these public health strategies. Threatening the economic stability of a home in this manner is more or less asking for ill individuals to come to work. Notably, the U.S. is one of only two developed nations in the world that does not mandate paid sick leave.
Universal health care is a form of love for others as well — not only does it speak to a societal belief that we all deserve to be healthy, but it ensures that a lack of health coverage doesn’t result in greater spread of disease due to delayed diagnosis. Wouldn’t a wonderful outcome of all this be shared agreement that this is necessary?
So, to all of you — thank you for restoring my faith in you. I’d shake your hands or give you a hug, but in an effort to model good social distancing, I’ll stick to the Vulcan salute — may we all live long and prosper, indeed.
Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, MPH, MSLIS, MD, FAAP, is an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and also holds master’s degrees in public health and children’s librarianship. Engaged in primary care pediatrics, early literacy, medical education, and advocacy, he covers a variety of topics related to the health and well-being of children and families.
