Dr. Dipesh Navsaria: Looking the gift horse of 'help' in the mouth

At this time of year, there’s a lot of conversation about “giving back” and helping others. Service work is, without a doubt, valuable and much-needed. It also should come with an important warning: We need to be mindful of interventions and assistance that are promised to be “cheap but good” — cheap financially, but also “cheap” in terms of our own emotional and cognitive investment. While a year-round issue, this is particularly prevalent around the winter holidays.
For example, there are a number of programs which promise to take on issues via inexpensive, scalable interventions, but which ultimately don’t necessarily work for the populations most in need of assistance. They’re often accompanied by breathless articles filled with hopeful thinking and — unfortunately — limited evidence for broad change. Parent-support-via-text-message programs, "baby boxes" containing supplies and that can serve as a sleeping environment and book giveaway programs are all nice, but have limited impact (or in some cases, no impact). For example, text-messaging programs do have some efficacy, but they’re not going to solve every social ill by themselves. As University of Chicago professor Ariel Kalil stated in a recent article, “you’re not going to text a family out of a violent neighborhood.”
Additionally, at this time of year, we see frequent charity drives and appeals to help those in need. While these can be valuable, sometimes they are encapsulated in something known as the “poverty zoo” phenomenon — go and see what “the poor” are like in order to feel grateful for your own relative comfort. While that recognition is not a bad thing, these interactions are often uncomfortable for the recipients, and rarely go deeper into discussion of “why” — what are the root causes of homelessness?
If these “helping” approaches ultimately don’t end up making big differences among those who need assistance the most, why do we persist in doing them? I think the answer lies less in the purported recipients of our financial or emotional largess, and more in ourselves. First, on a basic level, we’d like to believe we’re making a meaningful difference for someone, even if the magnitude of the impact is minimal. Second, while those who are most deeply engaged in authentic work to make a difference often recognize that this kind of work can actually distract from the mission, most are reluctant to turn away someone who may indeed later become more meaningfully engaged.
Third, we’re reluctant to recognize that the very fact that we have people around us who are homeless, going hungry and struggling educationally is a result of decades of disinvestment in human beings. It’s easier to believe that it’s more a matter of giving people the right information, or a brief, very temporary hand and imagine that it will all be better soon. When you think about it, it’s kind of insulting — it essentially says that the recipient of said help is too challenged — or oblivious, or stupid, or lazy — to seek out such information themselves and easily lift themselves out of their situation.
This is, of course, ludicrous. No one would remain in such circumstances if it was easy to get out of them. But it may be easier for us to subconsciously surrender to the above that than to work on real, durable and meaningful solutions: where we do the hard work of investing in, helping build and asking our society to support conditions of social equity, inclusion and flourishing. Ask those uncomfortable questions, commit to meaningful education of yourself and each other and work for purposeful change and progress: for ALL people, and at ALL times.
And in doing this, we free not only others, but ourselves.
“If you have come to help me, you are wasting your time. But if you have come because your liberation is bound up with mine, then let us work together.” — Aboriginal Activists Group, Queensland, Australia.
Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, MPH, MSLIS, MD, FAAP, is an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and also holds master’s degrees in public health and children’s librarianship. Engaged in primary care pediatrics, early literacy, medical education, and advocacy, he covers a variety of topics related to the health and well-being of children and families.
