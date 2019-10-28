Our world has evolved into one of checklists, processes and procedures. This occurs in many areas of society — health care, education, transportation, finance, law and countless other fields. It’s almost impossible to complete any significant work without there being some checklist to review.
This has been necessary in some ways — history has shown that in many areas, advances in human knowledge and understanding are not necessarily well-adopted, even with solid evidence behind them. For example, there exists abundant data showing that routine, regular developmental screening helps identify delay and get children to therapy early, when it is most effective. Despite a long-standing, strong recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics for this to be regular and routine, the majority of primary care practices don’t necessarily do so.
A requisite, organized approach can have great value. Surgeon Atul Gawande, in his book "The Checklist Manifesto," brought to public attention the value of having systematic checklists. This makes sense when you think about it — if a surgical procedure is being performed, each and every step should be followed in the correct order. This clearly avoids infection, complications and errors. This works well for surgical procedures — and for building codes, traffic safety and many other areas.
However, as often happens with human beings, life often throws a curve ball at such carefully designed systems. While it would be wonderful to be able to approach people and the situations they’re in with a systematized, single method, that doesn’t always work so well.
A template for how a child’s regular checkup visit should go may speed documentation, but if that template is used as a “checklist” rather than a “documentation aid," it’s now interpreted as the only correct way to do this kind of work — and may leave out critical aspects of care. A template that doesn’t prompt asking about stable housing may inadvertently obscure the fact that a family is homeless, for example.
In early childhood education, we see this same issue. Focusing purely on letter recognition, early math and school readiness ignores the broad context of socioemotional skills and the strengths, needs and wants of individual children. A child able to mechanically identify letters in the alphabet but who does not understand interaction with other people is “ready for school” on paper — but is actually woefully underprepared.
So in a world filled with uncertainty and differences, yes, it’s important to make sure we follow processes and checklists to ensure we don’t miss things and adhere to the best available evidence. But at the same time, professional judgement, skilled observation and application of past experience are also deeply necessary. Trust, curiosity and engagement don’t happen due to a questionnaire or checklist — they occur in the context of human relationships.
My central point here is that context matters. No one set of rules, regulations, or process can possibly address all situations. And this, ultimately, is what concerns me about the recent incident involving the use of a racial slur at Madison’s West High School. A well-intentioned rule — attempting to participate in the necessary work of repairing a long history of racism and discrimination in our society — was applied with no consideration of context. This kind of approach helps no one. It is good that the immediate problem was rectified. Now the hard work of apology, forgiveness, and atonement — ensuring correction of the errors that led to this situation occurring in the first place — must take place.
As a final consideration, I would argue that we will achieve better understanding of how to effectively listen, understand and engage others through the adept study of the arts and humanities. The field of narrative medicine, for example, helps us view patients not merely as lists of symptoms, signs and diagnoses, but as whole individuals with complex and meaningful stories.
All fields of human endeavor would do well to consider how to best approach human needs through human stories, combine them with carefully studied knowledge and create solutions for the betterment of our shared existence in this world.
Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, MPH, MSLIS, MD, FAAP, is an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and also holds master’s degrees in public health and children’s librarianship. Engaged in primary care pediatrics, early literacy, medical education, and advocacy, he covers a variety of topics related to the health and well-being of children and families.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.