Dr. Dipesh Navsaria: I won’t apologize if a child interrupts this column

A couple of weeks ago, while on Yet Another Work Videoconferencing Call, I saw something remarkable. This call, which involved dozens of people from around the country, had reached a point where a staff member was presenting on fairly significant matters related to federal policy. In the middle of her presentation, her young child appeared and was clearly asking for her attention.
Now, you may wonder what was so remarkable about that. If anything, it seems that most of us have gotten used to a variety of working-from-home interruptions, including waggy dog tails, cats suddenly jumping on shoulders (as my university professor wife has experienced more than once), significant others wandering past, and children rampaging through the background. I, myself, have been known to occasionally take a late afternoon call with my backyard chickens strolling about. (Yes, I am a small-flock urban poultry enthusiast.)
What was remarkable, however, was not that it happened, but how the presenter handled it — she calmly turned, listened to her child’s needs, briefly attended to them, and then returned to us — her large, national audience — and picked right up where she left off. Not a single apology, hint of embarrassment, or a trace of being flustered.
And that’s the thing — even amid this society-altering pandemic, most of the time child interruptions are still accompanied by repeated apologies, flushed faces, and an at least momentary loss of composure by the parent involved. Keep in mind I work in settings that are centered around children: pediatrics, early childhood education, early literacy and so forth. Yet even in what should be some of the most child-friendly groups around, meeting introductions are often filled with pre-apologies that — the horror — we may hear socially-isolated children rampaging through their own home.
(Of note, this phenomenon seems to happen with both men and women, although it’s far more among the latter. I think there’s much to consider about not only how our society has treated working mothers, but also the challenges placed on working fathers, who are often expected to take a lesser role, whether they want to or not. But that’s a column for another day.)
One of the handfuls of positives from this pandemic has been that instances like the above have made sharply visible to the workplace the other roles that people play — not just as worker, but also as caregiver. If anything, it offers an oft-shared experience, of the strange and bewildering world of pandemic parenting. It also, I think, highlights the remarkable, skilled, experienced — and deeply underpaid and under-supported — work early childhood educators and K-12 teachers do for countless hours with our children.
We should, however, be aware that not all workers have the benefit of this new visibility of role intersection between worker and parent. For some, the nature of their work requires them to be present in person, and these leveling moments simply don’t happen to the same extent as they might for those who are able to continue working remotely. For yet others, the constraints of unrealistically low wages and marginal societal safety nets may result in continual use of turned-off cameras and muted microphones to avoid the stigma of chaotic, run-down or otherwise challenging surroundings.
Still, I have long wished for an end to an era in which a seeming requirement of professional workplace behavior was to pretend that you either had no home life, or that there was a strict and total separation between your role as a family member and as a denizen of a workplace. Perhaps this pandemic is offering an opportunity to do away with this fiction, for the benefit of us all.
So: the next time your child — or your dog, cat or chicken — wanders into your Zoom call, please don’t apologize. Briefly attend to their needs, show them you love them, and pick up where you left off. Honestly, there’s just about no agenda item out there that should ever be more important than showing your family love.
Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, MPH, MSLIS, MD, FAAP, is an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and also holds master’s degrees in public health and children’s librarianship. Engaged in primary care pediatrics, early literacy, medical education, and advocacy, he covers a variety of topics related to the health and well-being of children and families.
