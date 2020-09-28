Dr. Dipesh Navsaria: I’m in a COVID vaccine trial — please think about joining me

Participant No. 15.
In what, you may ask? In UW Health’s Phase 3 vaccine trial against SARS-CoV-2, better known as “the COVID-19 virus.” Three weeks ago, I was given the AstraZeneca trial vaccine in my left arm.
Let me be clear — I did this completely voluntarily, and it has nothing to do with my being employed by UW Health, or working in health care. I sought them out and asked to participate. I get one of two reactions from the few I’ve mentioned this to: gratitude and thanks for being willing to help advance our collective efforts to ending this pandemic; or, a few are aghast and can’t believe I’d allow myself to be “experimented on” with a “rushed” vaccine.
To the first group, thanks. And to the second group, your imagined scenario is far from the truth. As someone who occasionally does research, I’m fully aware of the vast array of protections, cross-checks and rules that govern human subjects research in the United States. (Granted, most risk from my own research is paper cuts from our surveys — even then, there is a not-insubstantial review process.)
This means that every step of the process has been carefully planned, reviewed, and adjusted long before the first patient was enrolled. That 24-page information document and consent form? They walked through every “plain language,” low-literacy-friendly page with me. The repeated emphasis that I can leave the study without penalty at any point? Also part of the process. The careful checklist for staff on the table next to me after the blood draws, documenting each step? A requirement.
(I was comforted by seeing the line indicating an “unblinded pharmacist” had prepared my injection — since there’s a one out of three chance I received salt water placebo instead of the trial vaccine, someone I never meet needs to know for sure what I was given. Safety!)
For the record, I feel fine, and I confirmed to one wiseacre colleague that I was not growing any extra limbs. And, yes — I’m still avoiding unnecessary contact, wearing masks and washing my hands. Contrary to some ridiculous claims, there is no deliberate exposure to the virus involved.
“But isn’t this rushed?” I’ve even heard fellow physicians wonder that aloud. I looked into it — it isn’t. All the efficiencies are in non-safety processes. First, we had a head start — the existing shelved (due to successful control via public health measures) research from the other recent coronaviruses (SARS and MERS) helped.
Second, most vaccines are trialed, proven, approved, and only then the long process of standing up mass manufacturing starts. With these, they’re setting up scaled manufacturing already. If it doesn’t get approved, it all gets tossed. If it does, it’s ready to go. That alone — concurrent trials and scaled production — takes over a year off timelines.
What is being dropped? Financial risk and slow bureaucracy, not safety. As I write this, this very trial is on a hold while multiple authorities review a single case of a potential side effect to see if it’s associated. Trials have already restarted in other countries, but we remain on hold here, awaiting the FDA’s independent review.
Here’s the thing — while many people have volunteered, more are needed. A broad range of racial and ethnic backgrounds, age, health, and so on. Because without diversity, we won’t know if this vaccine is widely successful. We should protect all of us. So if you’re in a group that may not typically participate in trials, please consider it. Call in (608-262-8300) when they lift the hold. I’m not asking you to consider doing anything more than I’ve done myself.
Our best bet to control this virus was a properly-funded, well-heeded, effective public health system, but we’re beyond that point now, at least for this pandemic. For all the excitement about plasma treatments, experimental drugs, 3-D printed equipment, and so on, our greatest chance of success now — together with our mask wearing, ventilation and distancing — is a reasonably effective, safe vaccine. And that, ultimately, is why I volunteered.
Vaccines save lives. They do. They really do.
Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, MPH, MSLIS, MD, FAAP, is an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and also holds master’s degrees in public health and children’s librarianship. Engaged in primary care pediatrics, early literacy, medical education, and advocacy, he covers a variety of topics related to the health and well-being of children and families.
